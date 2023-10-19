close
Sensex (-0.38%)
65629.24 -247.78
Nifty (-0.24%)
19624.70 -46.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.17%)
6037.85 + 10.50
Nifty Midcap (-0.09%)
40330.85 -36.30
Nifty Bank (-0.35%)
43734.80 -153.90
Heatmap

'There is a deep pit in Congress manifesto for MP': Jyotiraditya Scindia

Hitting out at the Congress party, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that in its 15-month rule, the party ruined the state

Jyotiraditya Scindia

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 3:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday attacked the Congress party over its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. He said there was a "deep pit" in Congress's list of poll promises.

"There is a deep pit in Congress's list of promises for the elections. The list is very long but none of the guarantees mentioned in it would be fulfilled. It is very easy to make such promises but the challenge is for a party to deliver on its promises," said Scindia.

Invoking the 15-month rule of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh under current state chief Kamal Nath, he said the party left the state in complete ruins.

"In its 15-month rule, Congress ruined the state. I believe that the people will never forgive the Congress," Scindia said.

Also Read: CM Chouhan, state BJP chief flag off hi-tech campaign vehicles for MP polls

Meanwhile, responding to a viral video in which Kamal Nath and fellow party leader Digvijaya Singh are seen caught up in a banter (with the former jokingly suggesting tearing off the latter's shirt) at the launch of the party's manifesto, the Union minister said he would rather focus on his work.

"It is their job to grab hold of everything and tear them down. My thinking is that we should keep focus on our work and not focus on what others are indulging in. My thinking has always been to focus on development, people's progress and strengthening our organisation," Scindia said.

"However, what needs to be understood is that if such is the equation between them [Nath and Singh], what will be the condition of the public?" he added.

On being asked if he was eyeing a ticket to contest the upcoming Assembly polls, Scindia said that he was an ordinary worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and would faithfully discharge whatever role the party assigned him.

Also Read: Cong will stop Laadli Behna Yojana if voted to power in MP, says CM Chouhan

"I am a soldier of the BJP and an ordinary worker. Every worker has to work as per the wishes of the leadership. We all have to work following the path shown by the organisation," he added.

Also Read

It's not manifesto of Congress, but a letter of lies: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

BJP's decision to field MPs in Assembly polls a 'good move': Union Minister

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

CM Chouhan, state BJP chief flag off hi-tech campaign vehicles for MP polls

Cong will stop Laadli Behna Yojana if voted to power in MP, says CM Chouhan

Samajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

Tear Digvijaya's clothes, Kamal Nath shares banter; BJP claims infighting

It's not manifesto of Congress, but a letter of lies: Shivraj Singh Chouhan


Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to go for Assembly polls on November 17. The election would be conducted in a single phase and the counting would be done on December 3.
Topics : Jyotiraditya Scindia Kamal Nath Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Madhya Pradesh Congress election manifesto Elections in India Election news State assembly polls BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIND vs BAN LIVE SCOREJasprit BumrahOnePlus Open LaunchNavratri Day 5India-UK Free Trade DealCricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state todaySamajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting importsShare of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon