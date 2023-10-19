'There is a deep pit in Congress manifesto for MP': Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday attacked the Congress party over its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. He said there was a "deep pit" in Congress's list of poll promises.

"There is a deep pit in Congress's list of promises for the elections. The list is very long but none of the guarantees mentioned in it would be fulfilled. It is very easy to make such promises but the challenge is for a party to deliver on its promises," said Scindia.

Invoking the 15-month rule of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh under current state chief Kamal Nath, he said the party left the state in complete ruins.





Also Read: CM Chouhan, state BJP chief flag off hi-tech campaign vehicles for MP polls "In its 15-month rule, Congress ruined the state. I believe that the people will never forgive the Congress," Scindia said.

Meanwhile, responding to a viral video in which Kamal Nath and fellow party leader Digvijaya Singh are seen caught up in a banter (with the former jokingly suggesting tearing off the latter's shirt) at the launch of the party's manifesto, the Union minister said he would rather focus on his work.

"It is their job to grab hold of everything and tear them down. My thinking is that we should keep focus on our work and not focus on what others are indulging in. My thinking has always been to focus on development, people's progress and strengthening our organisation," Scindia said.

"However, what needs to be understood is that if such is the equation between them [Nath and Singh], what will be the condition of the public?" he added.

"I am a soldier of the BJP and an ordinary worker. Every worker has to work as per the wishes of the leadership. We all have to work following the path shown by the organisation," he added.

Also Read It's not manifesto of Congress, but a letter of lies: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls BJP's decision to field MPs in Assembly polls a 'good move': Union Minister MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15 AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections CM Chouhan, state BJP chief flag off hi-tech campaign vehicles for MP polls Cong will stop Laadli Behna Yojana if voted to power in MP, says CM Chouhan Samajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders Tear Digvijaya's clothes, Kamal Nath shares banter; BJP claims infighting It's not manifesto of Congress, but a letter of lies: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to go for Assembly polls on November 17. The election would be conducted in a single phase and the counting would be done on December 3.