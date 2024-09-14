Business Standard
Govt's focus on increasing exports to ensure fair price to farmers: HM Shah

Shah also said that keeping the interests of farmers paramount, the government has taken three important decisions, including removing the minimum export price (MEP) of onions and Basmati rice

File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

The Narendra Modi government is increasing exports to ensure fair price to the farmers for their crops so that they can get maximum price for their crops, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.
Shah also said that keeping the interests of farmers paramount, the government has taken three important decisions, including removing the minimum export price (MEP) of onions and Basmati rice.
 
"The Modi government has decided to remove the minimum export price (MEP) on onions and reduce the export duty from 40 per cent to 20 per cent. This will increase onion exports, which will increase the income of the onion producing farmers," he wrote on 'X' in Hindi.
 
The home minister said the government has also decided to abolish the MEP on Basmati rice which will enable the farmers producing Basmati rice to earn more profits by exporting it.
"Also, the Modi government has decided to increase the import duty on crude palm, soya and sunflower oils from 12.5 per cent to 32.5 per cent and the duty on their refined oils from 13.75 per cent to 35.75 per cent. This will help India's soyabean farmers get better prices for their crop and increase their income," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

