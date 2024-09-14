Business Standard
Hindi has unbreakable relationship with every Indian language: Amit Shah

Hindi has unbreakable relationship with every Indian language: Amit Shah

Shah said all Indian languages are the nation's pride and heritage, adding the the country cannot move forward without enriching them

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Amit Shah on Saturday extended greetings on the occasion of Hindi Diwas. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 9:18 AM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday extended greetings on the occasion of Hindi Diwas and said the official language Hindi has an unbreakable relationship with every Indian language.
Shah said all Indian languages are the nation's pride and heritage, adding the the country cannot move forward without enriching them.
"Heartiest greetings of Hindi Diwas to all the countrymen... Official language Hindi has an unbreakable relationship with every Indian language," he said in a message.
The home minister said this year Hindi has completed 75 years of public communication and national unity as the country's official language.
 
"I am confident that by taking all Indian languages together, official language Hindi will continue to contribute towards realising the resolution of a developed India," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 9:17 AM IST

