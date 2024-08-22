Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Pune Porsche crash: No bail for teen driver's parents, other four accused

Pune Porsche crash: No bail for teen driver's parents, other four accused

Additional Sessions Judge U M Mudholkar refused bail to the 17-year-old's parents Vishal and Shivani Agarwal

Car accident pune, car accident, Porsche car, Porsche, car

The prosecution argued that if given bail, the accused might pressurise the witnesses. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Pune
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 7:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A court here on Thursday rejected the bail applications of six persons including the teen driver's parents in connection with alleged blood-swapping in the Kalyani Nagar Porsche car crash case.
Additional Sessions Judge U M Mudholkar refused bail to the 17-year-old's parents Vishal and Shivani Agarwal; Dr Ajay Taware and Dr Shreehari Halnor of Sassoon General Hospital, and alleged middlemen Ashpak Makandar and Amar Gaikwad.

It is alleged that after the teen driver crashed his car into a motorbike and killed two IT professionals in the wee hours of May 19, his parents and others conspired to replace his blood samples so as to establish that he was not drunk at the time.

The prosecution argued that if given bail, the accused might pressurise the witnesses and tamper with the evidence. Senior Public Prosecutor Shishir Hiray said his main argument was that the accused toyed with the judicial system by tampering with evidence.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

Sharad Pawar backs candidates demanding postponement of MPSC prelims exam

arrest

Porsche crash: 2 more held for swapping blood samples, total arrests now 9

Car accident pune, car accident, Porsche car, Porsche, car

Pune Porsche crash: Minor completed 15-day safe driving programme, says RTO

Burger king

US-based Burger King loses infringement suit against namesake Pune eatery

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar

FIR against Puja Khedkar's father in Pune for obstructing govt work

Topics : Pune Porsche road accident

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 7:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon