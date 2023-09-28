close
Punjab farmers go on 3-day protest over flood compensation, MSP

Police official Balvir S Ghuman said that massive security has been deployed to deal with the situation

Farmers protests

Representative Image | Farmers Protest

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 3:03 PM IST
Raising demands for financial aid against the losses incurred during the floods, and Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee farmers in Punjab's Amritsar led by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee held a three-day 'rail blockade' on Thursday.
Sarwan Singh Pandher of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, who was present at the protest said, "If anyone tries to be unfair with the farmers of Punjab, then farmers from Haryana will also join Punjab farmers. Farmers are united throughout the country."
Pandher further said that at "Devi Dasspura thousands of farmers have gathered in their tractors and bikes to hold an agitation demanding compensation over losses considering the floods in north India which have affected the crops."
"The agitation has been called by 18 unions in North India. Home Minister Amit Shah came to Amritsar and he promised to bring MSP guarantee law but the committee has not been formed yet. The cases that had been registered during the Delhi agitation have not been withdrawn," Pandher said.
"The farmers who lost their lives, and their families have not got the compensation and jobs which was assured. The victims have not got justice in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. We have demanded 50,000 crore as compensation for the floods. The drugs that are being supplied through drones are not being checked at the borders. The protest is against the central government," he added.
Police official Balvir S Ghuman said that massive security has been deployed to deal with the situation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : MSP Punjab farmers Punjab Government Farmer protest farmers issues

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 3:03 PM IST

