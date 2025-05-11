Punjab to release extra water to Rajasthan for military needs: CM Mann

Sunday, May 11, 2025 | 12:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 12:06 AM IST

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday ordered release of additional water to Rajasthan "for catering to needs of military in the state," an official statement said here.

The statement quoting the chief minister said that the Rajasthan government had sought more water from the quota of Punjab "as the military deployed at the Rajasthan border needed additional water".

Mann said that whenever national interests are concerned, Punjab never takes a backseat.

"Not only water but Punjab can shed its blood for the sake of national interests," said Mann.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 11 2025 | 12:06 AM IST

