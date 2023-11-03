close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

Puri heritage corridor project to open to the public on Jan 17 : SJTMC

The temple's ritual sub-committee will take a final decision on the proposed grand puja on Friday evening, Das said

It also directed that those engaged in pulling chariot shall maintain social distancing before, during and after the Rath Yatra

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das said the Parikrama project will be inaugurated in a lavish programme with the help of the district administration

Press Trust of India Puri
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 6:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Gajapati Maharaja of Puri, Divyasingha Deb Friday said the much awaited Puri Herritage Corridor (Srimandir Parikrama) will be dedicated to the devotees on January 17, 2024.
Deb, who is the chief religious functionary of the famed temple besides being the chairman of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, visited the spot earlier in the day.
Deb, who is considered the first servitor of the sibling deities Lord Jagannath, Goddess Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra, later said, Many of the works are nearing completion and it will be open to the public on January 17, 2023. A special puja and havan' will be organised on the occasion.
Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das said the Parikrama project will be inaugurated in a lavish programme with the help of the district administration.
He said a grand puja will be held for about five days on the occasion and is likely to be witnessed by large number of people from here and abroad.
The temple's ritual sub-committee will take a final decision on the proposed grand puja on Friday evening, Das said.
The work of the Sree Setu (a bridge project) is in its last legs. I think it will be completed before the Corridor Project inauguration, around December 15. However, the Jagannathballav Parking project may get delayed a bit. But we are planning to complete it before February next year, Das said.
The Puri Heritage Corridor Project was first conceived in 2016 and was unveiled in December 2019 with the objective to transform the pilgrim town into an place of heritage of international importance. The Rs 800 crore project includes redeveloping major portions of the town and in the vicinity of the temple for visitors and tourists while creating an unobstructed 75-metre corridor around the Meghanada Pacheri (the outer wall of the 12th-century shrine).
The amenities, to be available within 55 m radius of the temple broundary wall, include six toilets and three shelter pavilions in the south, north and west directions of the temple. A 6,000 capacity Srimandir reception centre, Jagannath cultural centre, including Raghunandan library, Badadanda heritage streetscape, Jagannath Ballav pilgrim centre, multilevel car and other amenities.

Also Read

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 begins in Odisha's Puri, PM extends greetings

World Tourism Day 2023: Theme, history, importance, celebration, quotes

Ahead of Rath Yatra, Puri police prohibits drones near Jagannath Temple

1 dead, several injured as balcony collapses during Ahmedabad's Rath Yatra

Dress code for devotees at Jagannath temple in Puri from Jan 1; details

Paddy politics heats up in Chhattisgarh ahead of Assembly elections

'Election of the future': Kamal Nath on Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Global funds, blue chip firms on Uttar Pradesh's radar for investments

Dhanteras 2023: Traditions and best time to purchase gold and silver

GRAP III invoked, anti-smog guns deployed to fight against pollution

Apart from the heritage corridor project, the town will also have Pramoda Udyan (enjoyment park).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Odisha government Religious tourism Jagannath Temple

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon