'Election of the future': Kamal Nath on Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Kamal Nath said that he had contested elections for the last 40 years but he had never seen such an election where the question was about the future of the state

Kamal Nath

Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 6:07 PM IST
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that the upcoming state Assembly polls on November 17 is neither an election of a candidate nor a party, but it is the election of the future of Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing an election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district on Friday, Kamal Nath said, "I want to ask what is the condition of our state today? This Chaupat Pradesh [ruined state], ruined the health system, education system, agricultural system, industries, economy, ration system and nutrition system. Its picture is in front of everyone as to what kind of ruined government is running in the state."

"Today, I have come to say that every election has its own meaning. The election on November 17 is neither of any candidate nor of any party, but it is the election of the future of Madhya Pradesh," he said.

"In this election, you [the public] will decide what kind of state you want to hand over to the coming generations," Nath said, adding that he had contested elections for the last 40 years, but he had never seen such an election where the question is of the future of the state.

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the state, Nath asked what Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan did for the state besides causing inflation, corruption, deaths during Covid-19 period, increasing scams, mafias and liquor in every house?

"CM Chouhan asks what Kamal Nath did? The whole state is witness to my work. I want to ask Shivraj Singh what you did? Inflation, corruption, Covid-19, rising scams, mafia, and liquor in every house. CM Chouhan has made 22,000 announcements in the last 18 years in the state. He makes announcements to construct bridges even where there is no river," the Congress leader added.

"For the last five months, CM Chouhan's machine of lies has been running at double speed. He neither listens to the voices of the youth nor sees the problems of the farmers. There is a lot of difference between running one's mouth and running a state. Now only a few days are left. The people of Madhya Pradesh will bid farewell to CM Chouhan," Nath said.

Topics : Kamal Nath Congress Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Shivraj Singh Chouhan Election news Elections in India BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 6:07 PM IST

Business Standard
