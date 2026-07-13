Puri rejects Iskcon's untimely Rath Yatra, seeks PM's intervention

The long-standing dispute over the celebration of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra has snowballed into one of the most significant religious controversies in recent years, with the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC) accusing the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) of violating sacred scriptures by conducting the car festival on arbitrary dates across the world.

The simmering conflict escalated after Iskcon recently drew the curtains on further dialogue with the SJTMC and the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, signalling that it would continue its worldwide Rath Yatra programme under its existing model. This prompted Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, chairman of the SJTMC, to write to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking their intervention to stop the untimely Rath Yatra and safeguard the "scriptural identity" of Lord Jagannath's Snana Yatra (annual bathing ritual) and Rath Yatra.

Iskcon has been insisting that global climatic conditions and logistical issues make strict adherence to the Puri calendar virtually impossible. Although the global organisation has agreed that Rath Yatras in India can be celebrated as per the traditions followed in Puri, it has clarified that logistical issues in other countries, where permissions for large public processions are available only for specific periods, enable millions of devotees to participate in Lord Jagannath's festival on weekends.

For the Jagannath Temple in Puri, the date of Rath Yatra is not a matter of convenience but a divine command laid down in the Skanda Purana, one of the major Hindu scriptures, and other sacred texts. Yet, according to the temple managing committee, that command is being repeatedly violated as Iskcon allegedly conducts hundreds of Rath Yatras outside the scripturally prescribed nine-day period in different parts of the world.

The heart of the dispute

According to Deb, Lord Jagannath himself prescribed the timing of the annual festivals in the Purushottama Kshetra Mahatmya of the Skanda Purana. The scriptures state that Snana Yatra must be observed only on Jyestha Purnima, while the nine-day Rath Yatra begins exclusively on "Ashadha Shukla Dwitiya". Similar references are also found in the Narada Purana, making the prescribed tithi integral to the ritual itself rather than a matter of convenience.

While the manner of celebration may be adapted according to "desha-kala-patra nyaya" (local conditions), the Gajapati said, the tithi itself cannot be altered under any circumstances. After examining Iskcon's theological arguments during a high-level discussion last year, the scholars rejected Iskcon's interpretation and reaffirmed that Rath Yatra anywhere in the world must begin only on "Ashadha Shukla Dwitiya".

Despite sustained objections, repeated statements by the Odisha government and strong protests from Hindu communities, particularly Odia devotees in India and abroad, Deb said, Iskcon has continued organising Snana Yatras and Rath Yatras on "random dates" throughout the year in different countries, hurting the religious sentiments of countless devotees.

Why Puri objects

For the Puri temple administration, changing the date changes the very identity of the festival. The Gajapati Maharaja argues that while local adaptations in rituals are acceptable, celebrating Rath Yatra on arbitrary dates amounts to disregarding the explicit command of Lord Jagannath recorded in the scriptures.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, he questioned how an organisation that insists on faithfully following Lord Krishna's instructions in the Bhagavad Gita could simultaneously ignore Lord Jagannath's own injunction regarding the timing of Rath Yatra. He also said such celebrations hurt the religious sentiments of countless Jagannath devotees across the world.

According to him, leading Shankaracharyas and Vaishnavacharyas, the highest religious authorities of Sanatana Vaidika Dharma, have unanimously held that Lord Jagannath's Snana Yatra and Rath Yatra must be observed only on the specific tithis prescribed in the scriptures. He also referred to the opinion of the Muktimandap Pandit Sabha, presided over by the Shankaracharya of Govardhan Peeth, Puri, which reiterated that the sacred festivals cannot be shifted to dates of convenience.

Iskcon's worldwide Rath Yatra programme, the Gajapati Maharaja said, has evolved into a large institutional model involving hundreds of annual festivals, making it difficult for the organisation to confine celebrations to a single nine-day window. But the issue is no longer merely about logistics but about preserving the authenticity of the Jagannath tradition before commercial and organisational considerations overshadow scriptural discipline, he said.

"The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration has been attempting to resolve the issue through dialogue with Iskcon for nearly two decades. Despite sustained engagement, scholars' meetings, correspondence and repeated interventions by the Odisha government, the organisation continued to violate the scriptural traditions," Deb said, and urged the Prime Minister to initiate appropriate steps to ensure that the Snana Yatra and Rath Yatra are celebrated only on the scripturally prescribed tithis across the globe.

Iskcon rejects allegations

The Iskcon leadership argues that organising massive public chariot festivals across continents involves legal, logistical and administrative constraints. Permissions from city administrations, police departments, insurance agencies and municipal authorities are often available only on weekends or on dates fixed months in advance. As a result, the organisation says it cannot realistically restrict every overseas Rath Yatra to the nine-day Ashadha window.

Iskcon organises nearly 600 Rath Yatras every year across the world. Of these, around 247 are held within the scripturally prescribed nine-day period, while nearly 350 are conducted outside that period because of local logistical compulsions.

Rejecting the allegations of violating scriptures, it maintained that its Rath Yatra festivals across the world are "fully permitted and in complete accordance with the shastras" and are aimed at fulfilling Lord Jagannath's universal mission of reaching devotees beyond the temple walls.

In a detailed statement issued on July 11, the organisation said its scholars had held extensive discussions with scholars of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration in the presence of the Gajapati Maharaja and had "conclusively proved", through references from the Puranas and other scriptures, that Iskcon's observance of Rath Yatra outside the traditional calendar is scripturally validated.

"The essence of Rath Yatra is not confined to a particular date but lies in Lord Jagannath coming out of his temple to bless all humanity without discrimination. For nearly 60 years, Iskcon has faithfully carried forward this universal spirit by spreading the culture of Lord Jagannath not only across India but in more than 100 countries where exposure to Hindu traditions is often limited," Banamali Das, regional secretary of Iskcon, told Business Standard.

The society stressed that it holds the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration in the "highest regard" and has already aligned its Rath Yatra schedule within India with the dates observed in Puri, despite what it described as a significant impact on its preaching programmes. "We are trying to convince the organisation's leaders in other countries. The government should also initiate steps in this regard," Das added.