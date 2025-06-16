Monday, June 16, 2025 | 10:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Puri temple panel urges ISKCON not to violate Rath Yatra traditions

Puri temple panel urges ISKCON not to violate Rath Yatra traditions

Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb of Puri, the chairman of the committee, expressed displeasure over some of the ISKCON temples across the world performing the sacred bathing rituals

rath yatra

In a letter to Shree Govardhan Das Prabhu, chairman of ISKCON Governing Body Commission, Mayapur, Deb said, I request your good self to ensure that no ISKCON temple or centre anywhere in the world performs the 'Snana Yatra' or 'Ratha Yatra' of Lord Shree Jagannath on a date/tithi not sanctioned by scriptures and traditions." (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee in Odisha's Puri has written to the ISKCON, urging it to ensure that Lord Jagannath's ceremonial bathing rituals and the Rath Yatra across the world are performed on the specific date sanctioned by scriptures and not to violate traditions.

Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb of Puri, the chairman of the committee, expressed displeasure over some of the ISKCON temples across the world performing the sacred bathing rituals ('Snana Yatra') and the Rath Yatra on various dates, and alleged that such practices "violate the scriptures and the Hindu calendar".

In a letter to Shree Govardhan Das Prabhu, chairman of ISKCON Governing Body Commission, Mayapur, Deb said, I request your good self to ensure that no ISKCON temple or centre anywhere in the world performs the 'Snana Yatra' or 'Ratha Yatra' of Lord Shree Jagannath on a date/tithi not sanctioned by scriptures and traditions." 

 

  Deb also claimed that the temples of the ISKCON authorities outside India are "celebrating the 'Snana Yatra' (bathing rituals) and the Rath Yatra of Lord Shree Jagannath on dates/'tithis' not sanctioned in our sacred scriptures".

He also attached documents of some of the announcements in this regard posted by ISKCON temples.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Hare Krishna temple in Bengaluru belongs to Iskcon society Bengaluru: SC

Maha Kumbh

Iskcon, Adani Group tie up to give meals to nearly 100k daily at Maha Kumbh

Modi, Narendra Modi

Spirituality rooted in spirit of service: PM at ISKCON temple inauguration

Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj

Adani group, Iskcon join hands for mahaprasad seva at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh

Chinmoy Krishna Das

Iskcon Kolkata to hold daily prayers till normalcy returns in Bangladesh

He pointed out that such deviations are being made by ISKCON temples in New York City, in Calgary and in Leicester.

In his letter, Deb mentioned that "learned scholars of Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (Puri) have thoroughly scrutinised the views put forward by ISKCON scholars at the meeting held at Bhubaneswar on March 20, 2025." 

  The scholars had reiterated their definite and firm conclusion that 'Snana Yatra' was to be celebrated only on Jyestha Poornima Tithi (that is, June 11 this year), while Ratha-yatra (that is, Gundicha Yatra and Bahuda Yatra) would be performed only within the auspicious nine days from Asadha Shukla-paksha Dwitiya Tithi (that is, June 27 this year) to Asadha Shukla-paksha Dashami Tithi (that is, July 5 this year)", the letter mentioned.

Performance of these most sacred yatras of the Lord Jagannath on any other tithi/date will be a violation of our sacred scriptures and ancient traditions, the titular king of Puri said.

In the letter to the ISKCON authorities, Deb, who is the first servitor of Lord Jagannath, also said, "The detailed explanations in this matter submitted by our scholars will be sent to you shortly.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Amitabh Kant

Amitabh Kant steps down as G20 Sherpa, marks end of 45-year govt career

aeroplane, flight

Saudi flight develops mid-air technical glitch, lands safely in Lucknow

Israel-Iran conflict, Israel, Iran

LIVE news updates: Iran renews missile attacks on Israel, killing 3, wounding dozens

Security, Manipur Security

5 Meitei members held in Manipur for attacking policemen, kidnapping man

Vijay Rupani

Air India crash: Vijay Rupani to be cremated today with full state honours

Topics : ISKCON Jagannath Rath Yatra Rath Yatra Odisha Bhubaneswar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerGarena Free Fire Max Redeem CodeNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon