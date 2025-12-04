Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 07:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Putin arrives in Delhi to deepen India-Russia ties ahead of key summit

Putin arrives in Delhi to deepen India-Russia ties ahead of key summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a private dinner for Putin this evening to set the tone for the 23rd India-Russia summit talks on Friday

PM Modi recieves Prez Putin at Palam Airport | Image: X @ANI

PM Modi receives Prez Putin at Palam Airport | Image: X @ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi Thursday evening on a two-day visit to further expand a nearly eight-decade India-Russia partnership that remained in stead notwithstanding a fractious geopolitical environment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a private dinner for Putin this evening to set the tone for the 23rd India-Russia summit talks on Friday.

Boosting defence ties, insulating India-Russia trade from external pressure and exploring cooperation in small modular reactors are set to be the focus of the summit meeting between the two leaders that is expected to be closely watched by Western capitals.

The Russian leader's nearly 27-hour visit to New Delhi has assumed greater significance as it is taking place against the backdrop of rapid downturn in India-US relations. Following the summit, the two sides are expected to seal several agreements including in areas of trade.

 

On Friday morning, Putin will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before the summit.

Also Read

Piyush Goyal

Goyal urges stronger, more balanced India-Russia trade ahead of Putin visit

How Russian 5th-generation stealth Su-57 can help India enhance air combat

How Russian 5th-generation stealth Su-57 can help India enhance air combat

National flags of India and Russia are placed on a light pole ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, December 3, 2025 (Photo: Reuters)

How Relos strategic military logistics pact can boost India-Russia ties

An Indian Navy Project–75, Kalvari-Class submarine deployed at sea. Six are currently operational, with three follow-on vessels slated for production

Govt denies report of new $2-billion India-Russia nuclear submarine lease

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin calls US talks on Ukraine war 'useful' but also 'difficult work'

Modi will also host a working lunch for the Russian leader and his delegation at Hyderabad House, the venue for the summit.

Putin will also visit Rajghat in the morning, according to people familiar with the matter.

After the summit, Putin is set to launch the new India channel of Russian state-run broadcaster, following which he will attend a state banquet to be hosted in his honour by President Droupadi Murmu.

The Russian leader is expected to leave India around 9 pm on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mumbai Pollution, Smog, Pollution

MPCB shuts 19 RMC plants in Mumbai region amid pollution violations

Swaraj Kaushal (Photo: X/@sambitswaraj)

Mizoram ex-Guv Swaraj Kaushal, husband of late Sushma Swaraj, dies at 73

Supreme Court, SC

SC directs states to deploy more staff to support BLOs on SIR duty

Supreme Court, SC

Taking photos of woman not engaged in 'private act' won't be voyeurism: SC

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: FM moves Health Security se National Security Cess Bill in Lok Sabha

Topics : Vladimir Putin India-Russia ties India Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation NewsVladimir Putin India VisitLuana Lopes LaraYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon