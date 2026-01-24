Saturday, January 24, 2026 | 07:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PWD plans new flyover on Outer Ring Road to ease traffic in Punjabi Bagh

PWD plans new flyover on Outer Ring Road to ease traffic in Punjabi Bagh

PWD has initiated the process for the construction of the flyover connecting the Supplementary Drain near Keshopur Depot to Haiderpur

Parvesh Verma

PWD minister Parvesh Verma. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 24 2026 | 7:10 PM IST

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma on Saturday said that the government is planning to construct a new flyover on the Outer Ring Road to tackle traffic congestion in several parts of North-West Delhi.

"The proposed flyover will bring direct traffic relief to commuters from Keshopur, Haiderpur, Punjabi Bagh, Pitampura, Shalimar Bagh, Rohini and adjoining areas of North-West Delhi, which currently witness chronic congestion during peak hours," Verma said.

PWD has initiated the process for the construction of the flyover connecting the Supplementary Drain near Keshopur Depot to Haiderpur.

The study will comprehensively assess traffic volume, engineering design, environmental impact and long-term sustainability, ensuring that the flyover is future-ready and executed without delays, he said.

 

The feasibility study will lay the foundation for swift execution, ensuring the proposed flyover addresses all critical choke points and aligns with Delhi's long-term traffic management and urban development goals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : PWD project Delhi Delhi government

First Published: Jan 24 2026 | 7:10 PM IST

