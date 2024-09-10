Radha Ashtami 2024: All about Radha's birthday, the consort of Lord Krishna

Business Standard
The birth anniversary of Goddess Radha, Lord Krishna's consort is known as Radha Ashtami, Radhashtami or Radha Jayanti. This Ashtami will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 11

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

A significant Hindu festival, known as Radha Ashtami, is observed shortly after Janmashtami, which is the celebration of Lord Krishna's birthday. Radha Rani, who is regarded as an essential component of Krishna's worship, is the subject of this festival. The worship of Radha is crucial as it is believed to complete one’s reverence for Krishna. 
Radha Ashtami is celebrated 15 days after Janmashtami. The festival will take place on September 11 in 2024. Festivities are especially held in places like Barsana, Mathura, Vrindavan, and Nandgaon, where Radha and Krishna's heavenly presence is profoundly cherished. 
Radha Ashtami 2024: Date and Time 

    • Radha Ashtami 2024 Date and Timing 
    • Radha Ashtami Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024
    • Madhyahna (Noon) Time: 11:04 AM to 1:33 PM
    • Duration: 2 Hours 29 Minutes

    • Ashtami Tithi Begins: 11:11 PM on September 10, 2024
    • Ashtami Tithi Ends: 11:46 PM on September 11, 2024. 

Radha Ashtami Puja: Significance

The puja is held on Radha Ashtami which holds profound spiritual importance. Devotees who mark a fast on Janmashtami, performing the Radha Ashtami puja is viewed as crucial for completing their profound practices. Radha represents pure love and commitment, and her love is accepted to bring strength, friendship, and sweetness to one's connection. This day is viewed as a chance to seek blessings for marital joy, flourishing, and finding a suitable soul mate.

Radha Ashtami 2024: Ritual 

Devotees start the day with an early morning bath. The idol of Radha is placed on a sacred altar and adorned with exquisite clothing and accessories. A diya (light) is lit, and prayers to God are offered. The prayers must ideally be held at midday. Devotees frequently mark a fast on this day, either totally going without food or eating a single meal. 

Radha Ashtami: Fast Rules

    • Stay away from tamasic food.
    • Do not disrespect elders.
    • Refrain from harbouring negative thoughts.
    • Keep your environment clean.
    • Don't sleep during the day while fasting. 

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

