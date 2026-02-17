Rahul Gandhi to lead Congress rally against India-US trade deal in Punjab

The Congress will hold a rally over the issue of India-US trade deal in Punjab and it will be attended by Rahul Gandhi, said senior party leader Bhupesh Baghel here on Monday evening.

Baghel said the rally is expected to be held either on February 28 or March 1.

He said Rahul has been opposing the India-US trade deal in Lok Sabha and outside Lok Sabha and adding that he has already been raising farmers' related issues.

"The fight over this issue (India-US trade deal) will begin from Punjab. A big rally will be held in which Rahul ji and other party leaders will be present," said Baghel.

To a question on Union Home Minister Amit Shah asking Gandhi to debate this issue, Baghel said, "Amit Shah wants to hold a debate. We will come there. Farmers will come. You decide the time and place." Rahul has been attacking the BJP-led government and accusing it of a sell-out through the India-US trade deal and on Sunday he posed a string of questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that "we are witnessing a betrayal" of the country's farmers.

To a question, Baghel said decisions on the ticket distribution and appointment of Congress legislature party leader is the prerogative of the party high command.

Baghel said importance will be given to youths and women for party ticket distribution.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said during the meetings which were held on Monday, discussions on various issues including agitation programmes, how to further strengthen the organisation and how to form the Congress government in Punjab, took place.

You will see how Congress will be raising people's issues be it law and order, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and India-US trade deal, said Warring.

The Congress on Monday held a series of meetings, at the Congress Bhavan here, with different office bearers including the party's district presidents, MLAs, contested candidates and others to plan the future course of action in the wake of the 2027 assembly polls.

The meetings were presided over by the Congress general secretary in charge of Punjab Baghel and attended by several other senior leaders.