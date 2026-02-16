Monday, February 16, 2026 | 05:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Commerce ministry to send Darpan Jain for India-US talks on trade pact

Commerce ministry to send Darpan Jain for India-US talks on trade pact

India expects the US to reduce tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent this week, said Rajesh Agrawal.

Rajesh Agrawal

New Delhi: Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal during during a joint press conference on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, at the National Media Centre, in New Delhi. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is also seen.(Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 5:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Joint Secretary in Commerce Ministry Darpan Jain to lead a delegation to US for finalising legal interim trade pact, said Commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal.
 
The government expects the US to reduce tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent this week, said Rajesh Agrawal.
 

More From This Section

chinese fdi, press note 3, niti aayog, investment curbs, india china ties, dpiit, foreign investment reform

UP govt receives ₹20,300 crore of FDI proposals amid investor pushpremium

Trade exports

Imports up 19% in January as India's trade deficit widens to $34.68 bn

Shane Reti

FTA another step in strong ties with India: New Zealand Minister Shane Reti

WPI

India's wholesale inflation stood at 1.81% in Jan, at a 10-month high

Digital, technology, mAadhar

Phase out universal subsidies, target benefits better: ADB-PwC study

Topics : India US Trade Deal United States Trade Free Trade Agreements

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentIndian Passport Ranking 2026IIT JEE Mains Result 2026Inox wind Share India Ai Summit 2026Personal Finance