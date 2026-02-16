Commerce ministry to send Darpan Jain for India-US talks on trade pact
India expects the US to reduce tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent this week, said Rajesh Agrawal.
Press Trust of India
Listen to This Article
Joint Secretary in Commerce Ministry Darpan Jain to lead a delegation to US for finalising legal interim trade pact, said Commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal.
The government expects the US to reduce tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent this week, said Rajesh Agrawal.
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 5:31 PM IST