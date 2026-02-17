Rajasthan govt announces ₹3 lakh aid for victims of Bhiwadi fire tragedy

Seven people were burnt alive and two were critically injured in an illegal firecracker-manufacturing factory in the Bhiwadi town of Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district on Monday, officials said.

The incident occurred in the Khushkhera-Karoli industrial area in Bhiwadi.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced ₹3 lakh financial aid for each of the family of the seven deceased.

In a post on X, he said, "In this hour of grief, the state government stands in complete solidarity with the bereaved families. Instructions have been issued to provide financial assistance of ₹3 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the dependents of the deceased." "Seven persons have died in the incident. It was a garment factory but firecrackers were being manufactured inside it illegally," Sumitra Pareek, Additional District Magistrate, said. She said that two people trapped in the factory were rescued. They were admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital in a critical condition.

Earlier, officials had said that the fire broke out in a chemical factory.

"The premises was leased out in the name of a garment factory but as per the preliminary report, firecrackers were being manufactured illegally," she said.

She said that the police came to know about the incident during a routine patrol, following which a rescue operation was launched immediately.

CM Sharma instructed district administrations to carry out relief and rescue work immediately. He directed Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma to reach Alwar.

Sharma later reached the spot after noon and visited the factory. He directed officials to carry out a detailed investigation and to run a special campaign in Bhiwadi industrial area to conduct checking in all the industrial units.

"All the industrial units will be checked in Bhiwadi industrial area. If any violation of compliances is found, action will be taken," he said.

Earlier, District Collector Artika Shukla and other senior district administration and police officials rushed to the spot. Shukla ordered an inquiry in the matter.

As per the preliminary report, there were more than 20 people inside the factory. As soon as the fire broke out, many workers managed to come out, while nine were trapped. Seven of them were burnt alive.

The fire was brought under control after more than one-and-a-half hour. Some skeletons were also recovered.

A CCTV footage also surfaced which shows a loud explosion before the fire.

At the factory, gunpowder, firecrackers, and packing boxes were recovered.

The bodies were severely burnt and many were reduced to skeletons. Body parts were found scattered and the rescue team collected the body parts in polythene bags. Some of the deceased workers were from Bihar.

A forensic team reached the spot to collect evidence. The team has so far taken samples of bones and burnt firecrackers from the factory.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of factory workers and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In a social media post, the vice president said he was deeply saddened by the tragic fire. "Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured," Radhakrishnan said.

The fire accident in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, is tragic and deeply saddening, the Prime Minister's Office said on X, quoting PM Modi.

Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham said in Jaipur that the reasons for the fire were being probed.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra said that it was an unfortunate incident and demanded an investigation in the matter.

Former CM Ashok Gehlot and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully also expressed condolences on the death of seven labourers.