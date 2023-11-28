Sensex (0.31%)
66174.20 + 204.16
Nifty (0.48%)
19889.70 + 95.00
Nifty Midcap (0.54%)
42278.00 + 227.55
Nifty Smallcap (-0.25%)
6420.10 -15.95
Nifty Bank (0.26%)
43880.95 + 111.85
Heatmap

Rahul Gandhi to visit Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam from December 9

According to the sources, Rahul Gandhi will meet the Indian diaspora in Singapore and Malaysia while in Indonesia he will be meeting the diplomats

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 5:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi is likely to travel to four countries starting from December 9.
According to sources, Gandhi will be visiting Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
According to the sources, Rahul Gandhi will meet the Indian diaspora in Singapore and Malaysia while in Indonesia he will be meeting the diplomats.
"The Congress leader is likely to meet the Vietnam Communist Party leaders," the sources added.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by MP/MLA court on December 16 in connection with a 2018 case over using derogatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a Bengaluru conference.
The complaint was filed by the then BJP District Vice President, Vijay Mishra.
Santosh Kumar Pandey, lawyer appeared for Vijay Mishra said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi can be given a maximum punishment of 2 years if sufficient evidence is found against him.
"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a press conference in Bengaluru. About 5 years ago, Amit Shah who is currently the Home Minister, objectionable remarks were made against him. On August 4, 2018, this case was filed in the District and Sessions Court of MP-MLA Court Sultanpur. On which on Monday, Judge Yogesh Kumar Yadav of MP MLA Court Sultanpur has summoned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 16. This statement came from Rahul Gandhi during the Karnataka elections in Bengaluru in 2018," Santosh Kumar Pandey told ANI.

Also Read

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

With 74 foreign visits since 2014, PM Modi breaks Manmohan Singh's record

After the Golden Temple and Telangana, Rahul Gandhi visits Kedarnath Temple

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Zelenskyy visits NATO candidate Sweden for first time since war with Russia

China pneumonia outbreak: No spike in respiratory diseases in India yet

Oyo restarts self-operated hotels, targets 200 new premium properties

Ashneer Grover fined Rs 200,000 for defamatory content on BharatPe

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: India's longest sea bridge project explained

Gyanvapi mosque complex: ASI again seeks more time to submit survey report

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Indian National Congress Singapore Malaysia

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon