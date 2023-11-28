Rahul Gandhi to visit Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam from December 9

Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi is likely to travel to four countries starting from December 9.

According to sources, Gandhi will be visiting Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam.

According to the sources, Rahul Gandhi will meet the Indian diaspora in Singapore and Malaysia while in Indonesia he will be meeting the diplomats.

"The Congress leader is likely to meet the Vietnam Communist Party leaders," the sources added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by MP/MLA court on December 16 in connection with a 2018 case over using derogatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a Bengaluru conference.

The complaint was filed by the then BJP District Vice President, Vijay Mishra.

Santosh Kumar Pandey, lawyer appeared for Vijay Mishra said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi can be given a maximum punishment of 2 years if sufficient evidence is found against him.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a press conference in Bengaluru. About 5 years ago, Amit Shah who is currently the Home Minister, objectionable remarks were made against him. On August 4, 2018, this case was filed in the District and Sessions Court of MP-MLA Court Sultanpur. On which on Monday, Judge Yogesh Kumar Yadav of MP MLA Court Sultanpur has summoned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 16. This statement came from Rahul Gandhi during the Karnataka elections in Bengaluru in 2018," Santosh Kumar Pandey told ANI.

