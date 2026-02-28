Rahul, Kharge urge government to safeguard Indians in West Asia

The Congress on Saturday condemned the attacks launched on Iran by the US and Israel, and called upon the Indian government to help bring the hostilities to an end and ensure the safety of all Indians in the Middle East.

The opposition party expressed concern over the escalating hostilities in the region and urged the government to ensure that all Indians living there are safe.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said his party is deeply concerned about the deteriorating situation in the Middle East, following the recent military escalation towards Iran.

"Peace and stability in the region are paramount and must be preserved.

"We are equally concerned about the safety and security of Indians in Iran and across the Middle East. We urge the Government of India to take all possible measures to ensure their protection and well-being," Kharge said in a post on X.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too expressed concern and called upon the government to take immediate proactive steps to ensure the safety of all Indians in the region.

"The rapidly escalating hostilities between US-Israel and Iran are deeply concerning.

"The safety and security of every Indian citizen across the Middle East must be our highest priority," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said in a post on X.

"I urge the Government of India to take immediate and proactive measures to safeguard our people," he added.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The Indian National Congress condemns this attack and calls upon the Government of India to help bring the hostilities to an immediate end." "The Government of India must take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of the millions of Indians who live and work in the West Asia region," the former Union minister said in a post on X.

He said for weeks, US President Donald Trump maintained the charade of diplomacy and negotiations with Iran.

"Egged on by the Israeli PM Mr Netanyahu and hawks in the US, he has launched a military offensive aimed at achieving regime change," Ramesh claimed.

Another Congress general secretary, K C Venugopal, said the Israel-US joint military action in Iran and the escalating tensions across the Middle East have caused deep concern and apprehension among Indian citizens.

A significant number of Indians, including many from Kerala, are residing and working in the region, he noted.

"In this turbulent period, I urge the Hon'ble PM and the Ministry of External Affairs to take all necessary diplomatic and logistical measures to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of Indian nationals.

"Immediate steps must also be taken to facilitate safe passage and evacuation of our citizens most at risk, and those who wish to return home," Venugopal said in a post on X.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said he is in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and advisories are being issued to Indian nationals across the region.

"Common sense requires them to stay away from US and allied military bases while these attacks are going on. One 'Asian national' reported killed in a missile strike on Abu Dhabi. Stay safe, friends," the member of Parliament from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram said in a post on X.

The United States and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday, with Trump calling on the Iranian public to seize control of their destiny and rise up against the Islamic leadership that has ruled their country since 1979.

Some of the first strikes appeared to hit areas around the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the Iranian media reported strikes nationwide. Smoke could be seen rising from the capital city of Tehran. It was not immediately clear whether the 86-year-old leader was in his offices at the time of the strikes.

The Indian embassy in Tel Aviv has advised all Indians living in Israel to register with it immediately to facilitate swift assistance.

More than 40,000 Indian nationals currently live and work in Israel.