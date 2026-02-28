Saturday, February 28, 2026 | 07:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / India calls for dialogue, diplomacy to de-escalate tensions in West Asia

India calls for dialogue, diplomacy to de-escalate tensions in West Asia

India's ministry of external affairs called on all sides to avoid escalation; embassies issue advisories to Indian nationals across West Asia

US Israel strike Iran

Smoke rises following an explosion in Tehran, Iran February 28, 2026 in this screen grab taken from video. (Photo: Reuters)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 7:48 PM IST
The Indian government on Saturday called for restraint as tensions rose in West Asia after the United States (US) and Israel struck Iran, prompting Tehran to respond by targeting US military bases across the region.
 
In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “India is deeply concerned at the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region.”
 
It added, “We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians. Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected.”
 
 
The ministry said Indian missions in the region remained in contact with citizens.
 
“Our Missions in the region are in touch with Indian nationals and have issued appropriate advisories asking them to remain vigilant, stay in contact with the Missions, and follow local security guidance,” the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Indian embassies in Iran, Israel, Iraq and other Gulf countries advised nationals to avoid unnecessary travel outside their residences and issued helpline numbers for emergencies.
 
The MEA statement followed military action by the United States and Israel against Iran, after which Tehran announced retaliatory strikes targeting US military installations in the Gulf.
 
The developments prompted reactions from governments across the world, with several leaders expressing concern that the confrontation could widen into a broader regional conflict.
 
India’s response focused on de-escalation and the protection of civilians, while urging respect for sovereignty and renewed diplomatic engagement.

First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 7:47 PM IST

