West Asia crisis: Govt reviews preparedness with aviation stakeholders

West Asia crisis: Govt reviews preparedness with aviation stakeholders

At the meeting, the ministry told airlines to ensure timely rerouting and diversion of flights wherever required in accordance with safety protocols

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 7:00 PM IST
The government on Saturday reviewed the preparedness of aviation stakeholders in the wake of the evolving Middle East situation and asked airlines to ensure timely rerouting, diversion of flights wherever required in accordance with safety protocols.

Multiple airspaces have been closed in the wake of the attacks on Iran by Israel and the US.

With Indian airlines suspending their Middle East operations and thousands of passengers facing travel disruptions, civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu held a high-level review meeting with the stakeholders.

At the meeting, the ministry told airlines to ensure timely rerouting and diversion of flights wherever required in accordance with safety protocols.

 

The review meeting of the civil aviation ministry focused on ensuring passenger safety, operational continuity, and real-time coordination amid airspace closures in the Middle East, according to an official release.

Airport operators have been asked to enhance coordination with airlines for passenger amenities and crew logistics support.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 7:00 PM IST

