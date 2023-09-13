Rail min sanctions FLS for new line between Japur Keonjhar Road-Dhamra port

The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned the final location survey (FLS) for a new line between



Jajpur Keonjhar Road and Dhamra Port in Bhadrak district, a stretch of 96 km, official sources said.

The ministry has sanctioned Rs 2.4 crore for conducting the survey. Important religious and tourist destinations like Akhandalamani temple at Aradi Pitha and Navigaya at Birajakhetra, Jajpur district headquarters town will be covered, an official release issued by the East Coast Railways said.

Stating that this is a long standing demand of the people of Jajpur and Bhadrak districts, the official said the line will connect tourism spots of Jajpur, Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts.

Apart from this, the proposed line will also economically viable for easy transportation of minerals from Keonjhar district, finished products from the industrial belt in Jajpur and Angul districts to Dhamra port and vice-versa.

The proposed new railway line is a part of the vision 'Purvoday' of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, the release said, adding that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had also given his effort and presented his views for the new railway line between Jajpur Keonjhar Road and Dhamra port.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during his visit to Jajpur and Bhadrak had also assured to consider the proposed new line.

