Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 07:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Railways operates 14,000 trains to facilitate pilgrims for Maha Kumbh Mela

Railways operates 14,000 trains to facilitate pilgrims for Maha Kumbh Mela

In total, an estimated 12 to 15 crore devotees travelled by train over the course of one and a half months

Railways, train

State-wise, Uttar Pradesh accounted for the highest number of trains (6,436), followed by Delhi. Photo: Shutterstock

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 7:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Railways has played a major role in transporting millions of pilgrims to the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, operating over 14,000 trains to ensure smooth and efficient travel for devotees from across the country, according to the statement.

The Maha Kumbh, one of the world's largest religious gatherings, saw 3.6 crore devotees using railway services in the Kumbh area. About 92 per cent of trains were mail, express, superfast, passenger, and MEMU services, with 472 Rajdhani and 282 Vande Bharat trains also running.

Nearly half of the trains started from Uttar Pradesh, followed by 11 per cent from Delhi, 10 per cent from Bihar, and 3-6 per cent from Maharashtra, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

 

In total, an estimated 12 to 15 crore devotees travelled by train over the course of one and a half months. To handle the influx, Indian Railways operated additional trains and effectively managed traffic to prevent congestion, according to the statement.

Since the beginning of Maha Kumbh, 13,667 trains arrived at Prayagraj and nearby stations. Of these, 3,468 special trains originated from the Kumbh area, 2,008 came from other places, and 8,211 were regular services. Prayagraj Junction alone handled 5,332 trains, providing significant relief to travellers.

Also Read

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh, Prayagraj

600 million devotees have taken holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025: UP govt

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh, Prayagraj

AI-based surveillance to boost safety of pilgrims at Maha Kumbh: Officials

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Gajendra, Shekhawat

Maha Kumbh also important from economic, environmental viewpoint: Minister

Maha Kumbh, maha kumbh mela

Railways on high alert as devotees flock to Prayagraj for final Amrit Snan

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Mahakumbh will help UP economy grow by over Rs 3 trillion: CM Adityanath

Among the nine stations serving Prayagraj, the Prayagraj Junction alone handled 5,332 trains, providing significant relief to travellers. Other major stations facilitating pilgrims included Subedarganj (4,313), Naini (2,017), Cheoki (1,993), Prayag Junction (1,326), Jhusi (1,207), Phaphamau (1,010), Prayagraj-Rambagh (764), and Prayagraj-Sangam (515).

State-wise, Uttar Pradesh accounted for the highest number of trains (6,436), followed by Delhi (1,343), Bihar (1,197), Maharashtra (740), West Bengal (560), Madhya Pradesh (400), Gujarat (310), Rajasthan (250), and Assam (180).

Meanwhile, According to the Indian Railway, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the Railway Board War Room and took detailed information about various trains being run from Prayagraj and directed the Chairman-cum-Chief Executive Officer of Railway Board, Satish Kumar, to take all necessary measures for the convenience of the passengers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Telangana CM Reddy reviews SLBC tunnel accident; rescue operations underway

Telangana CM Reddy reviews SLBC tunnel accident; rescue operations underway

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump suggests India help US with its elections after criticising funding

Omar Abdullah, Omar

J-K CM Omar Abdullah expresses grief over tragic bus accident in Manda

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala CM assures all possible support to investors coming to state

Lawyers Protest, Lawyer Protest

Amid opposition, govt to revise draft bill to amend Advocates Act

Topics : Maha Kumbh Mela Indian Railways Railways Trains

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 7:15 AM IST

Explore News

AUS vs ENG Pitch reportAUS vs ENG LIVE SCOREOPPO Launches Find N5 ENG vs AUS playing 11Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySourav Ganguly NewsClass 12 business studies paper 2025 analysisRRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon