Railways on high alert as devotees flock to Prayagraj for final Amrit Snan

Railways on high alert as thousands of devotees arrive in Prayagraj for the final Amrit Snan on February 26, with strict security, crowd control, and surveillance in place

Maha Kumbh, maha kumbh mela

Photo: Bloomberg

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

As the Maha Kumbh nears its final phase, thousands of devotees continue to arrive by road and rail to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. The last Amrit Snan is set to take place on February 26, coinciding with Mahashivratri. With an enormous crowd expected over the preceding weekend, Indian Railways has heightened its preparedness and implemented strict security measures, reported India Today.
 

Enhanced security and crowd management

 
Security has been significantly strengthened at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction in Uttar Pradesh, a crucial transit point for pilgrims from Bihar, Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, and northeastern states. 
 
To manage the surge, holding areas have been set up outside key stations, and unauthorised entry at the station has been strictly restricted. Security personnel are closely monitoring ticket checks at entry points to ensure smooth crowd control.
 
 

Railways on high alert for Mahashivratri weekend 

North Central Railway CPRO Shashikant Tripathi assured that Railways has been on high alert since the beginning of Maha Kumbh and has put all necessary measures in place to handle the influx of passengers over the weekend.
 
“If congestion increases, railway stations will implement a single-entry and exit system, allowing passengers to enter from one side and exit from another,” Tripathi was quoted as saying by India Today.

To further streamline crowd management, colour-coded holding areas have been designated for passengers traveling in different directions. “If required, additional passengers will be accommodated in the holding area at Khusro Bagh until their train arrives. This approach was successfully implemented during previous Amrit Snan days. The Railways remains fully committed to ensuring smooth travel for all passengers,” he said.
 

Deployment of security forces and surveillance 

To maintain law and order, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), local police, and RPF’s elite commando unit ‘CORAS’ have been deployed at key transit points. 
Railway officials, including DRM Rajesh Gupta, Senior DCM Sudhanshu Kumar, Senior DOM Muhammad Iqbal, and RPF Commandant Jethin B Raj, are closely monitoring the situation to ensure seamless operations.
 
East Central Railway CPRO Saraswati Chandra confirmed that strict surveillance measures are also in place at all major stations. Enhanced security arrangements include a heavy police presence and extensive CCTV monitoring to maintain safety and order.
 

Topics : Maha Kumbh Mela Prayagraj Indian Railways Uttar Pradesh BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

