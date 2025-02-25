Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 12:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Global Investors Summit 2025: Railways signs 170 MW solar PPA with MP

Global Investors Summit 2025: Railways signs 170 MW solar PPA with MP

Cheapest solar procurement in India, focus on wind and nuclear too, says Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo: PTI)

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 12:39 AM IST

Indian Railways on Monday signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for 170 MW of solar power with the Madhya Pradesh government, Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced at the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal.
 
“This milestone marks the procurement of India's cheapest solar power at Rs 2.15/kWh, and the minister reaffirmed enthusiasm for exploring wind and nuclear energy procurement. The government of Madhya Pradesh, through Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power Limited (RUMSL), is supplying solar power to Indian Railways from its largest solar park,” a statement by the ministry of railways said.
 
RUMSL’s solar parks are located in Agar, Shajapur, and Neemuch districts in northwest Madhya Pradesh.
 
 
Vaishnaw urged all Indian states to contribute renewable energy—be it solar, wind, hydro, or nuclear power—to Indian Railways, emphasising a collaborative approach to sustainable energy.
 
So far, the national transporter has tied up 1,500 MW of renewable energy in its efforts to become a net-zero carbon emitter by 2030.

In addition to setting up its own solar systems, Indian Railways is also securing solar power through PPA arrangements with developers, the ministry said.
 
“By 2030, Indian Railways' traction power requirement is projected to reach 10,000 MW. So far, it has secured 4,260 MW of installed solar capacity and 3,427 MW of installed wind capacity to meet its energy needs,” Vaishnaw was quoted as saying by the ministry.
 
The agreement has been signed for a period of 25 years. The national transporter is likely to finish the electrification of India's rail network and will now focus on ensuring that the procurement of this electricity is from green sources.
 

Topics : Railways solar Indian Railways

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 12:39 AM IST

