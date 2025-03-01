Saturday, March 01, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Manan Kumar Mishra re-elected as chairman of BCI for 7th consecutive term

Manan Kumar Mishra re-elected as chairman of BCI for 7th consecutive term

A statement issued stated that the elected representatives of India's nearly 27 lakh vibrant legal fraternity have once again reaffirmed their trust in his distinguished leadership

Manan Kumar Mishra, Chairman, Bar Council of India

Soon after his re-election for a seventh term was announced, Mishra expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the entire legal fraternity for their continued trust and support.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Saturday announced that Manan Kumar Mishra, Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court of India and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), has been re-elected unopposed as the Chairman of the Bar Council of India for a historic seventh consecutive term.

A statement issued stated that the elected representatives of India's nearly 27 lakh vibrant legal fraternity have once again reaffirmed their trust in his distinguished leadership.

Soon after his re-election for a seventh term was announced, Mishra expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the entire legal fraternity for their continued trust and support. He reaffirmed his unshakable resolve to serve the legal community and emphasized his dedication to the welfare of advocates.

 

He further stated that the Advocates Amendment Bill would be introduced, ensuring provisions for the well-being of advocates while excluding any contentious elements. Stressing the paramount importance of an independent Bar, he asserted that its autonomy must never be compromised.

At the same time, he emphasized the necessity of introducing welfare measures and structured training programs for young lawyers within the Advocates Act and Advocate Protection Act to strengthen and empower the legal profession.

Also Read

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

'Autonomy demolished': BCI warns of protests over Advocates Act changes

Advocate, arbitration

Bar Council of India warns public about fake notice on advocates' fees

SC, Supreme Court

SC reserves treasurer post for women lawyers in Bengaluru bar body

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Bar Council of India removes 107 'fake' lawyers from its roll in Delhi

South Africa vs England Champions Trophy live score updates

SA vs ENG LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Klassen hits 50; South Africa cruising to victory

Meanwhile, the race for the Vice Chairman position of the Bar Council of India remains underway, with S Prabhakaran of Tamil Nadu & Puducherry and Ved Prakash Sharma of Delhi vying for the post. The election for this crucial position is scheduled for tomorrow, and as per protocol, the executive committee members will be chosen under the leadership of the newly re-elected Chairman.

On May 17, an important national meeting of advocate representatives and members of the State Bar Councils is set to be convened in New Delhi.

This high-level assembly will deliberate on pressing issues concerning the legal profession, including advocate welfare, the long-anticipated Advocate Protection Act, and various policy matters shaping the future of the Bar. The discussions are expected to lead to progressive measures ensuring the protection and advancement of legal professionals nationwide.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

JP Nadda, Nadda

News updates: Nadda launches weeklong Jan Aushadhi Diwas celebrations

Arvind Panagariya, Arvind

Need 7.3% per capita income growth for 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047: Panagariya

Pankaj Kumar Singh, Pankaj Kumar

Delhi to get over 1,000 e-buses this month: Transport Min Pankaj Singh

Ajay Seth

Economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth gets additional charge of revenue dept

Shehla Rashid

Delhi court allows case withdrawal against Shehla Rashid for tweets on Army

Topics : Bar Council of India legal services Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon