Rain deficit: Himachal sees 1 mm avg rain in Nov against normal of 19.7 mm

Rain deficit: Himachal sees 1 mm avg rain in Nov against normal of 19.7 mm

The state received 1 mm average rain in November 2025 against the month's normal of 19.7 mm

The same amount of rainfall was recorded in 1983 and 2021, while the highest rainfall of 88.5 mm was recorded in 1925, the Met office said. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 6:38 AM IST

With 95 per cent deficit rain in November 2025, Himachal Pradesh recorded its ninth lowest rainfall for the month since 1901, the local meteorological station said on Monday.

The state received 1 mm average rain in November 2025 against the month's normal of 19.7 mm.

Barring some normal rain activity on November 5, the state witnessed dry weather throughout the month. Sirmaur district recorded 100 per cent deficit rain, followed by Shimla, Mandi, Kangra, Hamirpur and Chamba districts at 99 per cent, Kullu and Una at 96 per cent each, Solan at 95 per cent, Bilaspur at 94 per cent, Lahaul and Spiti at 92 per cent and Kinnaur at 92 per cent.

 

The same amount of rainfall was recorded in 1983 and 2021, while the highest rainfall of 88.5 mm was recorded in 1925, the Met office said.

It added that dense fog was observed for nine days in Mandi district and for seven days in Bilaspur in November.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in the state on Monday.

The local Met station has issued a yellow warning for dense fog in some parts of Bhakra Dam and parts of Balh Valley in Mandi district on Tuesday and Wednesday, and predicted light rain or snow at isolated places in mid and higher hills on Thursday and Friday.

The day temperature rose marginally and Una was the hottest in the state with a maximum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Solan (23.5 degrees), Nahan (23.1 degrees), Bilaspur (22.9 degrees) and Bhuntar (22.4 degrees).

There was no significant change in the minimum temperature. Tabo was the coldest with a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal Pradesh rainfall deficit IMD on rains IMD weather forecast

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 6:38 AM IST

