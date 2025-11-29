Saturday, November 29, 2025 | 05:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / IMD warns of heavy rain, winds across Andhra as Cyclone Ditwah intensifies

IMD warns of heavy rain, winds across Andhra as Cyclone Ditwah intensifies

Heavy rain is also expected in parts of Prakasam, Nellore, Kadapa and Annamayya districts

Cyclone

Besides the rain, squally winds reaching up to 60 kmph have been forecast during the period, with gale-force winds up to 70 kmph predicted on November 30.

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The IMD forecast heavy rainfall across parts of Andhra Pradesh for four days from November 30 to December 3 under the influence of cyclonic storm Ditwah.
 
According to the India Meteorological Department, the cyclonic storm over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Sri Lanka moved northwards at a speed of 10 kmph during the past six hours and remained centred over the same region as of 11:30 am.
 
Under its influence, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director Prakhar Jain said isolated places in Tirupati and Chittoor districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday.
 
 
Heavy rain is also expected in parts of Prakasam, Nellore, Kadapa and Annamayya districts.
 
The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall, and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema on November 30.

Also Read

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Andhra extends govt guarantee for ₹7,500 cr Amaravati infrastructure loan

Cyclone Montha, Cyclone, Montha

Cyclone Ditwah kills 123 in Sri Lanka's worst flooding crisis in 20 years

Cyclone Montha, Cyclone, Montha

Cyclone Ditwah: 54 flights cancelled amid heavy rains, Tamil Nadu on alert

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Cyclone Ditwah: IMD warns of heavy rain in TN, south Andhra and Puducherry

Cyclone

Cyclone Ditwah nears Tamil Nadu coast, red alert issued for delta districts

 
"Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over SCAP, Rayalaseema, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam," the IMD said in a press release.
 
On December 1, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over SCAP, along with heavy rainfall in parts of NCAP, Yanam and Rayalaseema. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over SCAP on December 2.
 
Thunderstorms with lightning are forecast across NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema on December 1 and 2, with similar conditions expected over SCAP and Rayalaseema on December 3.
 
Besides the rain, squally winds reaching up to 60 kmph have been forecast during the period, with gale-force winds up to 70 kmph predicted on November 30.
 
Jain advised fishermen not to venture into the sea and urged the public to remain cautious.
 
The name 'Ditwah', meaning a lagoon, was suggested by Yemen and is likely derived from Detwah Lagoon, a large saline lagoon on the northwest coast of Socotra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Varsha Gaikwad,Varsha

Varsha Gaikwad hits out at Maha govt, says Mumbai becoming a 'gas chamber'

New Delhi: Firefighters at the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. At least one person was killed in the incident. (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)

Red Fort blast: Court sends 3 doctors, preacher to 10-day judicial custody

S Somnath, ISRO chief

India on course to become superpower by 2047, says fmr ISRO chief Somnath

West Bengal Governor, Ananda Bose

Bengal Governor renames Raj Bhavan to 'Lok Bhavan' after Centre's order

NIA, National Investigation Agency

Delhi court extends NIA custody of gangster Anmol Bishnoi till Dec 5

Topics : IMD on rains Cyclone Rainfall Andhra Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeEPF Passbook UpdateSennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon