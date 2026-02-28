Saturday, February 28, 2026 | 07:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Rain, thunderstorms likely across Kerala, Northeast India; Delhi stays warm

Rain, thunderstorms likely across Kerala, Northeast India; Delhi stays warm

Light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms expected over northeast India, Kerala, and Bengal till March 1; temperatures likely to rise gradually in northwest, central India, and Maharashtra

monsoon, Clouds

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Kerala, West Bengal, and Sikkim (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 7:18 AM IST
India is set to see scattered rainfall and thunderstorms over several regions in the coming days as the weather is expected to undergo a rapid transition into summer with the onset of March. Isolated to scattered light or moderate rain with lightning is expected over Jammu & Kashmir, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Tamil Nadu on February 28.
 
Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Kerala are forecast to to see similar conditions, while Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will experience showers between February 28 and 1 March. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Kerala, West Bengal, and Sikkim.
 
 
Hot and humid weather in western India
 
Hot and humid conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Gujarat in the coming days. Maximum temperatures are expected to rise gradually across northwest India over the next week, remaining 3–5 degrees Celsius above normal. Central India may also see a rise over the coming days, while Maharashtra and Gujarat will experience temperatures 2–4  degrees Celsius above normal toward the end of the week.
 
Temperature patterns across India

Minimum temperatures remain below normal in parts of Chhattisgarh, Coastal Karnataka, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra & Kutch, Konkan & Goa, Vidarbha, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Interior Karnataka, and Kerala. Markedly below normal minimums have been recorded in isolated locations in Assam, Odisha, Bihar, and West Madhya Pradesh. Mandi in Himachal Pradesh recorded the lowest minimum of 9.4 degrees Celsius.
 
Maximum temperatures peaked at 37.1 degrees Celsius in Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) and Vellore (Tamil Nadu). Appreciable rises in maximum temperatures are expected across most of eastern, central, and southern India, while isolated falls are likely in Assam, Meghalaya, and parts of West Bengal & Sikkim.
 
Weather in Delhi and NCR
 
Delhi is expected to remain dry with generally clear skies. Maximum temperatures are forecast to remain steady at around 28–30 degrees Celsius, with minimums near 13–15 degrees Celsius. Winds will be light to moderate, contributing to comfortable conditions for residents.
 

