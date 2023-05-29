close

Rainfall expected in Delhi, heatwave unlikely to return this week: IMD

Rainfall is expected in Delhi as clouds have surrounded the city. The India Meteorological Department's Regional Forecasting Centre predicts partly cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall

IANS New Delhi
Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 4:28 PM IST
Rainfall is expected in Delhi as clouds have surrounded the city. The India Meteorological Department's Regional Forecasting Centre predicts partly cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall, which will help keep temperatures in check.

Heatwave conditions are not expected to return for the next five to six days.

On Monday, the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 21.8 degree Celsius, which is five notches below normal. The maximum temperature is anticipated to reach around 35 degree Celsius.

In May, the Safdarjung Observatory received 86.7 mm of rainfall, as per the India Meteorological Department's data. This figure surpasses the average rainfall for the entire month in the national capital, which is usually 19.7 mm.

Earlier this month, Delhi experienced an unusual occurrence of dense fog. On May 4, the minimum temperature dropped to 15.8 degrees Celsius, marking it as the third coolest May morning since records began in 1901.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 29 2023 | 4:28 PM IST

