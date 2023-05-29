UP govt running away from caste census, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday claimed that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is running away from the caste census and asked if social justice is possible without it.

Yadav was speaking to reporters outside Vidhan Bhawan after casting his vote in the bypoll for two MLC seats.

"They (BJP) are doing privatisation, giving jobs via lateral entry. They are running away from doing the caste census. Is social justice possible without the caste census? The BJP is running away from these questions," Yadav said.

He asked, "What are the achievements of the government? How many AIIMS has it made in the state? How many cities have been turned into smart cities? Expressways are being made by the National Highways Authority of India in the entire country, why is Uttar Pradesh not getting money?



"The power quota of Uttar Pradesh has also not been increased by the Centre."



He alleged that the BJP is recruiting its workers in universities, taking away job opportunities from the people.

"They are taking away the rights of the Dalits and the backward classes. They want to deprive them of the right they got in the Constitution," he said.

Yadav also alleged that many of his party MLAs were contacted for the MLC bypolls and meetings held with them.

"Those who did so should be exposed," he said.