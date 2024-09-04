73% Gen Z & millennials prefer off-peak travel, solo trips to Egypt: Report

Imagine travelling with your partner to Shimla, hoping for some peace and quiet, only to find yourself surrounded by crowds. If this scenario sounds familiar and you'd rather avoid such situations by travelling during off-peak times, then you're not alone. Many Gen Z and millennials feel the same way. A report by Atlys, an online visa application platform, reveals that 73% of travellers from these generations prefer travelling during quieter periods to avoid crowds and reduce costs.

For younger travellers, travel isn’t just a hobby — it’s a lifestyle. From international sports events to cultural explorations, Gen Z and Millennials are more inclined to make travel a part of their everyday lives. Here are some key insights from the report:

* 65% of Atlys users, who are under 35, prefer solo adventures.

* They often choose tech-driven experiences, making the most of online tools to enhance their journeys.

Top destinations for Gen Z and Millennial travellers

Younger travellers have shown a clear preference for certain countries when it comes to international adventures. Here’s where they are heading:

Popular destinations: UAE, Vietnam, Egypt

Solo travel hotspots: Egypt, Azerbaijan, Oman

Notably, during the recent Olympic Games, travel to Paris surged by nearly 40%, with 34% of those booking trips to the French capital aiming to experience the global sporting event.

"Understanding the preferences of younger travellers is crucial as they drive major trends in the travel industry," said Mohak Nahta, CEO and Founder of Atlys.

India's outbound travel driven by younger generations

In India, it’s the youth from states like Maharashtra, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh who are driving the surge in international travel. These states are witnessing a high volume of visa applications from young people eager to explore the world.

Recently, MakeMyTrip published its ‘How India Travels Abroad’ report on travel trends from June 2023 to May 2024. It mirrors similar trends as seen in Atlys report, with more travellers seeking off-beat destinations and travelling during off-peak times. The surge in interest for lesser-known spots like Almaty and Baku, with growth rates of 527% and 395% respectively, reflects this shift. Travellers are increasingly opting for these unexplored locations, avoiding the usual crowds and enjoying a more peaceful experience, much like what Atlys found in its own report.

Emerging destinations: Almaty and Baku have seen a surprising growth, with increases of 527% and 395%, respectively. Searches for these lesser-known spots have jumped from 10% to 14%.

Luxury travel: There’s been a 10% rise in searches for business class flights, with Hong Kong leading the pack with a 131% increase. Other luxury travel destinations include Sri Lanka, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia.

Homestays and villas: A 42% surge in searches for alternative accommodation options like homestays and villas, particularly in Bali, Dubai, and Singapore.

In addition to the popular choices, some European cities are becoming more appealing to Indian travellers. Cities like Interlaken, Kuala Lumpur, Paris, Amsterdam, and Rome are showing noticeable growth in interest, especially for those seeking luxury travel experiences.