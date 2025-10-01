Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 10:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / HAL receives another GE Aerospace jet engine for Tejas light combat jets

HAL receives another GE Aerospace jet engine for Tejas light combat jets

The company had delivered one F404-IN20 engine to HAL around three weeks back

Tejas

Tejas is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments. It has been designed to undertake the air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike roles.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 10:11 PM IST

American defence major GE Aerospace has handed over another jet engine to state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for its Tejas light combat aircraft programme, officials said on Wednesday.

The company had delivered one F404-IN20 engine to HAL around three weeks back.

Another engine was delivered on September 30, the officials said.

In the next couple of weeks, the HAL will deliver two Tejas MK1A jets to the IAF, they said.

In February 2021, the defence ministry sealed a Rs 48,000-crore deal with HAL for the procurement of 83 Tejas Mk-1A jets for the IAF.

GE Aerospace had been missing several deadlines for the supply of its aero engines to power the jets.

 

The IAF is looking at inducting the warplanes as the number of its fighter squadrons has gone down to 31 from the officially sanctioned strength of 42.

Tejas is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments. It has been designed to undertake the air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike roles.

