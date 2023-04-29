close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rajasthan Deputy CM Pilot urges Congress leaders to go among the masses

The Congress leader also expressed solidarity with the wrestlers protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and accused the BJP of protecting its MP

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 7:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Saturday called on AICC representatives to go in the middle of the people and listen to them as the state election inches close.

Pilot also met assembly speaker CP Joshi earlier in the day.

The party earlier in the week appointed Amrita Dhawan and Virendra Singh Rathore as AICC co-in charge of Rajasthan, while Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa remains the in-charge of the state.

"Changes in the organisation take place from time to time. Elections are six months away, so people have been given responsibility and I think it will send a good message," he said.

"I want all of us, whether they are representatives of AICC or those handling the work of the party organisation, to go to the ground, talk to the people and understand the feelings of the workers," he said.

The Congress leader also expressed solidarity with the wrestlers protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and accused the BJP of protecting its MP.

Also Read

Explained: Why is Sachin Pilot holding a day-long protest in Rajasthan

Sach was life: Tendulkar on field was raw emotion, a happiness pill

From student to the God of Cricket: Sachin Tendulkar's journey to the top

80% MLAs are with Sachin Pilot: Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha

Both leaders assets to Congress: Rahul Gandhi on Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot

Maharashtra sees 489 Covid-19 cases, one death, active tally at 4,079

Reduce logistics, supply chain cost to boost economic development: Minister

BS Seema Nazareth Award: Democracy guided by free press, says Nagarathna

With indigenisation growing in warships, Navy asks for 3rd aircraft carrier

Yogi govt launches Bijli Mitra initiative to stop electricity theft in UP

"When these youth brought medals and made the country proud, everyone stood with them to share the success. But today when they are in trouble and are making serious allegations, the government is impervious," he said.

Pilot also condemned the vitiation of politics in the country, apparently referring to a Karnataka BJP MLA's remark against former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday.

"The criticism and comments being made in politics and the level at which speeches are being made is not right at all. It is the responsibility of those who hold big posts to make such comments," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sachin Pilot Congress rajasthan

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 8:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Making the World a Better Place With Data Science and Artificial Intelligence - Rathnakumar Udayakumar

Rathnakumar Udayakumar
3 min read

Rajasthan govt realising resolution of 'Nirogi Rajasthan', says CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)
1 min read

PM Narendra Modi takes out mega roadshow in poll-bound Karnataka

narendra modi
2 min read

Educational institutions won't face dearth of funds: Punjab CM Mann

Bhagwant Mann, Punjab CM
2 min read

Misleading propaganda: MoS Education on removing Darwin's theory from NCERT

Subhas Sarkar
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Sebi likely to seek more time from Supreme Court in Adani Group case

adani group
4 min read

Weekend Bites: Ambani & Ambani, and old white males

Joe Biden
5 min read

Twitter suspends ANI, NDTV accounts, cites policy rules violation

Twitter
1 min read

India on alert for blistering heat across swathes of country in May

India on alert for blistering heat across swathes of country in May
2 min read

East India may see heat wave in May, El Nino still at a neutral stage: IMD

El Nino
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon