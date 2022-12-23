JUST IN
What has made Odisha Millets Mission a success story in such a short time
Top Headlines: PM Modi cautions against Covid, GAIL's LNG hunt, and more
ED seizes assets of Saravana Stores worth Rs 66 cr in money laundering case
UP's Sania Mirza set to become country's first Muslim female fighter pilot
Japanese, Indian air forces to hold joint fighter jet training from Jan 16
Gulf migrants tapped to smuggle gold, narcotics spike surprise officials
Raise awareness about cervical cancer, importance of HPV vaccine: Centre
Tandwa plant of NTPC to start power generation after 23-year wait
2,613 significant tech snags reported by many airlines in last 5 yrs: Govt
'Mask up': PM Modi cautions against complacency at crucial Covid meet
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News Â» National
WRI, GEF to form Secretariat for preservation of 30% land, ocean by 2030
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

What has made Odisha Millets Mission a success story in such a short time

For thousands of farmers, the path towards relative higher income has been smoothened by active help from the Odisha Millets Mission

Topics
Millets production | Odisha  | Millet

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

millets
Millet farm | Wikimedia Commons

Golap Bishi, a second-generation farmer from Odisha’s Bolangir district has traditionally been cultivating cotton lured by high returns and a ready market.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Millets production

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 09:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.