Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.17%)
64996.60 + 110.09
Nifty (0.21%)
19306.05 + 40.25
Nifty Smallcap (1.01%)
5489.55 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
38662.15 + 190.90
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
44494.65 + 263.20
Heatmap

Rajasthan govt approves hike in minimum wages for labourers by Rs 26/day

It is noteworthy that the last increase of Rs 7 in minimum wages was implemented on July 1, 2021

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Press Trust of India Jaipur
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 8:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved an increase in minimum wages for labourers by Rs 26 per day. This increase, which would be effective from January 1, 2023, comes just a few months before the state elections.
After the approval, an unskilled labourer will get Rs 285 per day (Rs 8,550 per month) instead of Rs 259, a semi-skilled labourer will get Rs 297 per day (Rs 8,910 per month) instead of Rs 271, a skilled labourer will get Rs 309 per day (Rs 9,270 per month) instead of Rs 283 and a highly skilled worker will get Rs 359 per day (Rs 10,770 per month) instead of Rs 333.
It is noteworthy that the last increase of Rs 7 in minimum wages was implemented on July 1, 2021. According to an official statement, the state government is continuously taking important steps to provide economic and social support to workers.
In another move, registered insured employees and their dependent families under the Employees State Insurance (ESI) Scheme of Rajasthan will also get the benefit of Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana under the ESI category.
Under this scheme, about 1.44 crore families are provided free health insurance coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh.
According to the official statement, the chief minister has approved the inclusion of insured employees and their dependent families registered under the Employees' State Insurance Scheme (ESI) in the Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana under the ESI category, expanding the scope of beneficiaries under the scheme.

Also Read

Gujarat government hikes minimum wages for labourers by almost 25%

UK wages rise sharply in April, set to bolster expectations of rate hike

Delhi govt to widely publicise its welfare schemes for city labourers

Mission 2030: Rajasthan government seeks suggestions from 10 million people

Rajasthan elections: BJP to stage protest in state over daily power cuts

Increased engagement with Bangladesh forces positive sign: Defence Ministry

Flood situation in Assam grim, over 190,000 affected, toll rises to 15

Baby with heart ailment attended mid-air by doctors; plane diverted

Scheme for student loans at 1% interest will ensure higher education: HP CM

G20 ministers call for resilient, equitable access to affordable medicines

With this, a total of 51.85 lakh people, including 13.36 lakh employees and their 38.39 lakh family members currently registered under ESI, will be able to get free treatment up to Rs 25 lakh under this scheme.
The Rajasthan government has also given financial approval of Rs 11.16 crore for Human Resources for the development of the e-registration project of the Registration and Stamp Department.
The chief minister has also approved an additional budget provision of Rs 5 crore for the computerisation of the project and its related communication expenditure in the financial year 2023-24.
With this approval, the work of the Registration and Stamp Department will become online, enabling the common man to register the property faster.
In another decision, the proposal to upgrade six government upper primary schools to higher secondary schools has also been approved. Gehlot has also given his nod to create 78 new posts for these schools.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : rajasthan Minimum wage Ashok Gehlot

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 8:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesRIL AGM 2023 Live UpdatesReliance Industries AGMB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj Chopra RecordNuh Shobha Yatra

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meetRIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in NuhIMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon