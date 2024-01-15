Rajasthan govt likely to seek PM Narendra Modi's help to promote tourism

Officials in the Rajasthan government may seek help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote heritage tourism in the state, according to sources in the know.

“Heritage tourism of Rajasthan is quite famous and rural tourism is also increasing. In such a situation, if PM Modi promotes tourism here, it would be quite beneficial,” said Karan Singh, who runs a travel agency.

According to the plan, marketing, branding, and showcasing heritage sites may be undertaken in a big way. Gajendra Luniwal, president, Jaipur Hotel Association, said that it is appreciable that the state government plans to boost heritage tourism as it is full of heritage buildings, arts, and culture. “This will not only boost tourist arrivals but will also generate employment opportunities in the state,” he added.

Luniwal pointed out that if Rajasthan's tourism sector grows, everyone from those selling goods on the streets to hotels and markets will benefit.

Tour operator Sanjay Kaushik said that Rajasthan is very famous for its heritage and the state has the highest number of heritage properties in the world. He said that the state has beautiful forts, palaces, and museums and it offers distinctly unique architecture. The state heritage sites are full of stories, folklore, and tales and these stories of chivalry, palaces, and havelis attract tourists from all over the world.

According to the state government figures, over 108.5 million of tourists visited Rajasthan in the calendar year 2022, whereas in the first eight months of 2023, the number of domestic and foreign tourists increased substantially and touched over 130 million.

The trade experts estimate tourist footfall this year to be 40-50 per cent more than last year and hotel occupancy – between October to March – to be between 80-85 per cent.

The tourism growth this year can be gauged from the fact that more than 150,000 tourists came to the capital Jaipur during Diwali week from 9-15 November.