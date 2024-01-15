Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Over 248 mn Indians moved out of poverty in last 9 years: NITI report

As many as 248 mn people moved out of multidimensional poverty in nine years from 2013-14 to 2022-23, with Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh registering the largest decline

poverty

Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As many as 24.82 crore people moved out of multidimensional poverty in nine years from 2013-14 to 2022-23, with Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh registering the largest decline, NITI Aayog said in a report on Monday.
Multidimensional poverty is measured by improvement in health, education, and standard of living, it said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
According to the NITI discussion paper, multidimensional poverty in India was found to have declined from 29.17 per cent in 2013-14 to 11.28 per cent in 2022-23, with about 24.82 crore people moving out of this bracket during this period.
The national multidimensional poverty measures simultaneous deprivations across three equally weighted dimensions of health, education, and standard of living that are represented by 12 sustainable development goals-aligned indicators, according to NITI Aayog.
These include nutrition, child and adolescent mortality, maternal health, years of schooling, school attendance, cooking fuel, sanitation, drinking water, electricity, housing, assets, and bank accounts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says Kharge

Congress, BJP in war of words over caste census ahead of MP elections

Rahul Gandhi's caste census: Will the Congress gain from OBC politics?

Bihar Assembly approves raising caste quota in govt jobs, education to 65%

OBCs decoded: How backward classes in India were categorised and recognised

Ram temple consecration to generate Rs 1 trillion worth of business: CAIT

'We aim to leverage tech to detect all small-scale severe weather events'

India-US partnership within Quad enhances security: General Atomics

Complete ban on liquor sale in Noida, Greater Noida on Jan 22, orders DM

Revamped stations will reflect, promote cultural heritage of city: Vaishnaw

Topics : Narendra Modi NITI NITI Aayog CEO Niti Aayog BJP Poverty in India Poverty index

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveBharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LiveGold Silver Price TodayMunawwar Rana Passes AwayJawa 350 Launched in IndiaSachin Tendulkar Deepfake VideoDry Day in Haryana on January 22Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon