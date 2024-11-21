Business Standard
Home / India News / Rajasthan govt ramps up efforts to make Global Investment Summit a success

Rajasthan govt ramps up efforts to make Global Investment Summit a success

To make the event successful, the state government has organised investor meets in the country as well as in South Korea, Japan, the UAE, Qatar, Singapore, Germany, United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia

Rising Rajasthan

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 9:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Rajasthan government is stepping up efforts to make the ‘Rising Rajasthan-Global Investment Summit 2024’ a success. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the summit to be held in Jaipur from December 9 to 11.
 
It is expected to facilitate global investments, innovation, and partnerships. The state government has so far secured investment agreements worth Rs 20 trillion, a state industries department official said.
 
The energy sector turned out to be the most popular in terms of signing memoranda of understanding (MoUs). According to the state government data, MoUs worth Rs 6.57 trillion have been signed with over 28 investors to develop solar, wind, green hydrogen, hybrid, pump storage, battery storage, and green ammonia projects. This is expected to generate 70,000 new jobs in the state.
 
 
To make the event successful, the state government has organised investor meets in the country as well as in South Korea, Japan, the UAE, Qatar, Singapore, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia.
 
“The Rising Rajasthan summit has also become popular internationally. It can be gauged from the fact that the Bhajan Lal Government has so far received confirmation from 13 ambassadors on their participation in the summit,” the official said.
 
Inderjeet Singh, managing director of Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO), said additional confirmations are expected in the coming days as government officials are engaged at multiple levels.
 
Singh also said 32 countries, including 14 summit partner countries, have confirmed their participation.

More From This Section

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

LIVE news: ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Israel's defense minister & Hamas official

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution, Delhi Pollution

Delhi emerges as most polluted Indian city as air quality crisis persists

K Sanjay Murthy, CAG, Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

After taking oath at Rashtrapati Bhawan, K Murthy takes charge as CAG

Yasin Malik

Why did the SC cite Kasab's fair trial while addressing Yasin Malik's case?

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Assam govt renames Karimganj district to Sribhumi; CM Sarma justifies move

 
“The government organised investor road shows in many key countries. The presence of diverse international delegations at the summit aims to reach out to the investors and businesses from these countries and apprise them of vast investment opportunities in the state,” he said.
 
Singh informed us that the government had appointed 23 senior officers in 23 key foreign jurisdictions as the single point of contact (PoC) for foreign investors.
 
Additionally, 29 Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) officials have been deployed for outreach and allied activities with foreign countries, along with a team in New Delhi to engage with the foreign embassies.
 

Also Read

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan govt to soon come out with Clean Energy Policy 2024: CM Sharma

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

EC seizes Rs 1,000 cr during state polls, Maharashtra leads with Rs 858 cr

Bhajan Lal Sharma, Bhajan Lal, Bhajan

Providing cheap, quality medical facilities states' priority: Rajasthan CM

Demand for work under the flagship Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) slumped in August 2024. Data shows that in the month, around 16.06 million households sought work under the scheme, the lowest monthly demand since Oc

Rajasthan govt to train NREGA, agricultural workers for better livelihoods

Weddings have always been important in our country. But they are getting bigger and glitzier.

Rajasthan sees a surge of weddings in November after summer delays

Topics : rajasthan Global Investment Rajasthan government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 9:08 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon