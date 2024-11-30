Business Standard
Home / India News / Rajasthan govt to introduce bill against forceful religious conversions

Rajasthan govt to introduce bill against forceful religious conversions

Patel said the bill proposes that if someone wants to convert to another religion, the person will have to give an application to the district magistrate 60 days in advance

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM

The bill was approved in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 9:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The BJP government in Rajasthan is set to introduce a bill in the upcoming Assembly session to stop forceful religious conversions in the state, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said on Saturday.

The bill was approved in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

Patel said the bill proposes that if someone wants to convert to another religion, the person will have to give an application to the district magistrate 60 days in advance.

"The district magistrate will examine whether or not it is a forceful conversion," he said, adding if it is found that the conversion is not forced or under any temptation, then the applicant will be allowed to go ahead with it.

 

Talking to reporters after the meeting, the state parliamentary affairs minister said, "The government has decided to bring a bill in the upcoming assembly session to stop forceful religious conversion in the state. The bill has provisions of punishment in different categories, from one year to 10 years, with penalties for forceful conversion of an individual or in groups."  Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa said nine policies, including a new MSME policy, one district one product policy, tourism unit policy, mines policy, M-Sand policy and investment promotion scheme, were approved in the Cabinet meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Ashok Gehlot, Gehlot

Ajmer Dargah row: Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP of polarsation, unrest

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to inaugurate Rising Rajasthan Global Summit in Jaipur on Dec 9

BJP, Maharashtra

Delhi polls: BJP eyes early start, shortlists 3 probables for each seat

Clashes outside city palace in Udaipur

Clashes erupt at Udaipur Palace: What is the Mewar dynasty dispute?

electricity

Uninterrupted power supply govt's priority, says Rajasthan minister

Topics : rajasthan Religious controversy Religion Belief Bhajanlal Sharma

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon