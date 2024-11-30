Business Standard
Home / India News / 6 killed, 15 hurt as bus plunges into gorge near West Bengal-Sikkim border

6 killed, 15 hurt as bus plunges into gorge near West Bengal-Sikkim border

The accident happened between Andheri and Atal Setu, about 1 km from the Rangpo border, around 3 pm

Bus accident, Kannauj bus accident, Expressway Bus Accident

The identities of the deceased and the injured were being ascertained, police said, adding that there was a woman among the deceased. | Representational

Press Trust of India Gangtok/ Kalimpong
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Six people were killed and 15 others injured as a bus plunged into a 150-ft-deep gorge near the West Bengal-Sikkim border on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The accident happened between Andheri and Atal Setu, about 1 km from the Rangpo border, around 3 pm, they said.

The private bus, heading to Gangtok from Siliguri, veered off the NH-10 and crash-landed on the bank of the Teesta river, said SP of West Bengal's Kalimpong district Srihari Pandey.

The identities of the deceased and the injured were being ascertained, police said, adding that there was a woman among the deceased.

The injured persons were initially taken to a health centre in Rangpo for treatment and later moved to various hospitals in Sikkim, they said.

 

Police said the number of deaths is likely to go up as many injured passengers were very critical.

More From This Section

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Election, Maharashtra Election, Maharashtra Polls, Vote, Voting

LIVE news: New Maharashtra govt to be sworn in Mumbai at 5 pm on Dec 5; PM Modi to attend

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

Couldn't work for a single moment in RS, my head is in shame: Dhankhar

Mukesh Ambani, reliance

We must strengthen national, int'l collaboration in research: Mukesh Ambani

Karnataka state minister M B Patil, MB Patil

K'taka minister MB Patil discusses investment prospects with UK companies

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Police detain man for splashing liquid on former Delhi CM Kejriwal

Among the passengers on the bus when the accident happened were some tourists, they said.

The bus, named 'Quality', used to operate daily between Siliguri, the largest city in northern West Bengal, and Gangtok.

The cause of the accident is being investigated, police said.

Also Read

Indian Army, Defence

First phase of Army Commanders' Conference to be in Sikkim forward area

Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), Sikkim CM

CM Tamang chairs meeting with BRO for improvement of roads in North Sikkim

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) President Prem Singh Tamang

Sikkim announces 100% concession on bus fares for PWDs, BPL women

Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), Sikkim CM

Sikkim CM Tamang announces minimum monthly pension of Rs 50,000 for ex-MLAs

Landslide, Chamoli Landslide

Sikkim landslides: Cong flays govt over hydel projs set up without thought

Topics : Sikkim West Bengal Bus accident

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon