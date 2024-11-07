Business Standard
Rajasthan sees boost in rabi crop sowing after favourable monsoon rains

Rajasthan sees boost in rabi crop sowing after favourable monsoon rains

According to data from the state agriculture department, sowing areas of mustard, wheat, gram, and barley will increase

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

Rajasthan's acreage under rabi crops is expected to increase this year as the state received adequate rainfall during the monsoon season, which augurs well for the sowing of all winter crops. 
According to data from the state agriculture department, sowing areas of mustard, wheat, gram, and barley will increase. 
Rajasthan leads in the production of these crops. It is the country's top mustard producer, contributing around 40-45 per cent to the country’s total mustard production. 
“The average sowing of mustard in the state in the last five years has been around 34 lakh hectares. Last year, mustard was sown in 40.01 lakh hectares and this year, the sowing target has been set at 40.50 lakh hectares. Till October 30, mustard had been sown in 18.74 lakh hectares across the state,” said an agriculture department official. 
 
In the last five years, the average wheat sowing was over 31 lakh hectares in the state. This year, the target for wheat sowing has been set at 32.00 lakh hectares, up from 31.06 lakh hectares in the last year. Till October 30, wheat has been sown in 4.65 lakh hectares in the state. 
Similarly, the average targets for sowing of gram and barley in the last five years were 20.33 and 2.64 lakh hectares, respectively. This year, gram and barley targets have been increased to 22.50 and 3.81 lakh hectares from last year's 17.75 and 2.83 lakh hectares, respectively, the official said. 
Till October 30, gram was sown in 7.25 lakh hectares in the state, the official added. 

Mustard trader Anil Chatar said the state government's sowing figures appear realistic. “Our estimates are more or less the same as the government's. We expect only five per cent deviation in mustard sowing this time from the government target,” Chatar said.
Water has been a big problem for rabi crops in Rajasthan, wheat trader KG Jhalani said, adding that the sowing of all major crops should increase as there is no shortage of water due to good monsoon this year.
Agriculture and allied sectors contribute around 27 per cent to the state’s GDP.

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

