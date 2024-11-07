Business Standard
Bengaluru struggles with 'moderate' AQI, other Southern cities breathe easy

While Bengaluru grapples with a moderate AQI of 110 due to vehicle emissions, several southern cities, including Udupi, Thrissur, and Tirunelveli, enjoy 'good' air quality levels

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 3:55 PM IST

As Delhi grapples with a steep decline in air quality following Diwali celebrations, cities across northeastern and southern India stand out for their clean, breathable air. Gangtok in Sikkim and Aizawl in Mizoram, for instance, consistently maintain low pollution levels, contributing to a healthier environment. In the south, Mangalore in Karnataka also ranks among India’s cleanest cities for air quality.
 
Delhi’s air quality deteriorates, poses health risks 
Since Diwali, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) has consistently stayed above 300, recently nearing 350, which categorises the air as ‘very poor’. Such levels pose severe health risks, particularly to vulnerable populations like children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions.
 
 
SC calls out Delhi government over firecracker ban 
The Supreme Court recently criticised the Delhi government’s handling of its firecracker ban, describing enforcement as minimal. The court directed both the Delhi administration and the Police Commissioner to submit affidavits detailing this year’s efforts to control firecracker use and plans to strengthen enforcement next year.
 
Northeastern cities lead with breathable air quality 

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Gangtok recorded an AQI of 29 on November 6, marking it as the least polluted city in India. Aizawl follows closely with an AQI of 34. While Delhi suffers from high concentrations of particulate matter and smoke, Gangtok and Aizawl’s air is primarily affected by ozone and PM10, both of which remain within safe limits.
 
Southern cities achieve ‘good’ air quality levels
  Southern India shows strong air quality performance, with Mangalore recording an AQI of 32. Unlike heavily polluted urban centers, Mangalore’s primary pollutant is carbon monoxide, which remains relatively low. Other cities in the south, including Udupi, Tirunelveli, Thrissur, and Tuticorin, recorded AQIs below 50, indicating ‘good’ air quality.
 
Meanwhile, Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, reported a ‘moderate’ AQI of 110, with air quality affected by PM10 and PM2.5 pollutants, primarily from vehicle emissions.
 
In contrast, numerous other southern cities, including Udupi (AQI 45), Tirunelveli (AQI 35), Thrissur (AQI 46), Tuticorin (AQI 46), Kolar (AQI 40), Kollam (AQI 48), Kalaburagi (AQI 41), and Chamarajanagar (AQI 40), have attained a ‘good’ air quality rating.
 
While geographical and meteorological factors influence air quality, effective local pollution management plays a pivotal role in maintaining clean air.

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 3:54 PM IST

