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Home / Industry / News / Drinking water supply to be powered by solar energy in Rajasthan

Drinking water supply to be powered by solar energy in Rajasthan

Rajasthan's PHED plans 200 MW-plus of rooftop solar for pumping stations, targeting ₹180 crore in savings through a 25-year RESCO model

Jal Jeevan Mission, rural drinking water, Har Ghar Jal, tap water scheme, rural water supply

Photo: Pexels

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 4:57 PM IST

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Rajasthan’s public health engineering department (PHED) water supply connection is set to be integrated with solar power plants under the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) model.
 
Under the initiative, solar rooftop systems with a total capacity of over 200 megawatt (MW) will be installed for major pumping stations, saving over ₹180 crores, according to sources. 
 
Currently the department’s pumping stations consume nearly 350 crore units of electricity annually. 
 
The first phase will cover eight districts with 43 solar plants in Baran, 31 in Bharatpur, 13 in Bundi, 26 in Dausa, 16 in Deeg, 21 in Kota, 27 in Sawai Madhopur, and 24 in Tonk.
   
With an estimated cost of over ₹703 crore, the initiative will be implemented under the virtual net metering (VNM) arrangement, which allows a single solar plant to supply multiple dispersed connections by injecting power into the grid and adjusting bills accordingly. 

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Under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, the contracted companies will be responsible for installation, full funding, operation, and maintenance for a period of 25 years. To ensure competition, a single company will be allocated work with a maximum capacity of 50 MW.
 
Companies will be required to install solar plants that maintain an annual Capacity Utilization Factor (CUF) between 17 per cent and 19 per cent, ensuring a minimum level of power generation.
 
This model will be subsequently expanded across the entire state, sources said. 
 
If successful, this will be the largest solar-based project undertaken by a government department in Rajasthan to date.
 

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Topics : solar power rajasthan solar rooftop

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 4:57 PM IST