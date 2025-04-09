Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 03:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rajasthan to use Rs 1.46 cr from CSR funds for health expenditure

Funds have been allocated for installing RO machines in 5 PHCs in Rajsamand district, and a baby crib in the Directorate, medical and health department

Healthcare, rural healthcare, health workers

Last year, Rajasthan had introduced a policy to promote medical tourism in the state, called ‘Heal in Rajasthan’. | Photo: Shutterstock

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Limited (RMSCL), a wholly-owned state government company, has approved over Rs 1.46 crore from its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund for financial year 2024-25, with the aim of strengthening health services in the state. 
 
Principal Secretary, medical and health department, Gayatri Rathore said that works related to the maintenance of health buildings, drinking water arrangements, and enhancing services in district hospitals, community health centers (CHCs) and primary health centers (PHCs) will be undertaken with this funding. 
 
RMSCL’s managing director Neha Giri added that funds have been sanctioned for the construction, renovation and maintenance of toilets in ten PHCs in Jaipur, six PHCs and one CHC in Bikaner district, district hospitals in Hanumangarh and Jodhpur and an urban CHC in Fidusar. 
 
 
Giri further said that RMSCL has sanctioned funds for purchasing equipment for district hospitals in Balotra, Dungarpur, Sri Ganganagar and Pratapgarh; and for repair and renovation of buildings in the Jodhpur district hospital, the Tuberculosis Prevention Centre in Jaipur, the satellite hospital in Amer, the PHCs in Hanumangarh’s Deeplana, Sri Ganganagar’s Sadulshahar and the Padampur CHC. 
 
Additionally, funds have been allocated for installing RO machines in 5 PHCs in Rajsamand district, and a baby crib in the Directorate, medical and health department. 
 
Last year, Rajasthan had introduced a policy to promote medical tourism in the state, called ‘Heal in Rajasthan’. “It clearly shows how much importance the state is giving to the medical and health sector in the state,” an official from the health department said.
 
The official added that the policy will create investment and employment opportunities in the state. Other enterprises, such as the pharma and the hotel industries, are expected to get a boost as well. He further said the policy, the “first of its kind”, recognises the potential of Medical Value Travel (MVT) to develop world-class healthcare services and promote tourism simultaneously. 
 

Topics : rajasthan Health expenditure Health risks

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

