Is bottled water really safe? Karnataka tests raise serious concerns

Is bottled water really safe? Karnataka tests raise serious concerns

Health Minister on Tuesday said that two-thirds of the bottled water samples collected for quality analysis from across the state are either totally unsafe or of poor quality

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday said that two-thirds of the bottled water samples collected for quality analysis from across the state are either totally unsafe or of poor quality. Representative Image

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

We all turn to bottled water when in need, trusting it’s safe. But have you ever wondered how safe it really is? Recent tests in Karnataka suggest only a few brands meet the mark.
 
Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday said that two-thirds of the bottled water samples collected for quality analysis from across the state are either totally unsafe or of poor quality.
The samples, he said, stood at 296 bottles, out of which 255 have been analysed so far, reported The Hindu.
 
“...72 of them were found to be safe (28%), 95 were unsafe, and 88 samples were of substandard quality. The analysis of the remaining samples is in progress,” Rao said.
 
What next? Regarding further action, Rao said that since their samples were only for survey, now the state’s Food Safety and Drug Administration will take samples from the company and initiate legal actions against those supplying unsafe water.

The study in Karnataka raises a larger question: How safe is bottled water across India? Only a nationwide study, or surveys from across the states can determine.
 

Microplastics in bottled water 

Meanwhile, microplastics in packaged drinking water are becoming a growing concern. In 2024, a study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, suggested that bottled may contain 10 to 100 times more plastic particles than previously known.
The authors of the study detected an average 240,000 plastic fragments per liter of bottled water.
 
Although the long-term health impacts of consuming microplastics are still being studied, experts suggest they could be harmful by transporting toxic chemicals or by building up in the body over time, possibly leading to inflammation or other serious health problems.

A counterfeit battle: ‘Bilseri’ from Baghpat 

Alongside these health risks, counterfeit bottled water also poses a significant problem.
 
In October 2024, Baghpat District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh grew a little suspicious after he was served a water bottle named ‘Bilseri’. When he found that the bottle lacked the requisite food licence number, he ordered the Food Safety Department to conduct an investigation, reported India Today. 
A total of 2,663 bottles were found mimicking Bisleri packaging in the raid that followed. 
The incident, however, sheds light only on counterfeit products which don’t go through quality checks. In Karnataka’s case, minister Rao said, “While national-level brands generally maintained higher standards, most of the problematic samples were sourced from local manufacturers.” The source of bottled water can vary, including tap water or municipal supply.

Drinking water under ‘high-risk food category’

 
In December 2024, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) placed ‘packaged drinking water and mineral water’ under the high risk food category after mandatory BIS certification was removed in October 2024. The industry demanded the removal of dual certification to streamline the process, reported Mint.
 
High-risk foods are those that are more prone to contamination by harmful microorganisms or chemicals, making them more likely to cause foodborne illnesses or health issues if not properly handled, stored, or prepared. This means they will have to go through stricter inspections.
 
These concerns underscore the need for stricter regulations, improved consumer awareness, and better enforcement of safety standards.
 

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

