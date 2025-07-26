Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 01:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Prez Murmu, PM Modi hail Kargil Vijay Diwas as symbol of soldiers' valour

PM Modi said said this occasion reminds the country of unparalleled courage and valour of its soldiers who sacrificed their lives for defending the country's pride

The Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 every year to mark India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 war (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the 26th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, which marks the success of Indian armed forces in ousting Pakistani intruders from the mountains in Kargil.
 
The Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 every year to mark India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 war.
 
Modi said said this occasion reminds the country of unparalleled courage and valour of its soldiers who sacrificed their lives for defending the country's pride.
 
Their spirit to sacrifice themselves for the motherland will inspire every generation, he said.

President Droupadi Murmu said Kargil Vijay Diwas symbolises the extraordinary valour and steadfast determination of the country's jawans, and paid tributes to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the 1999 conflict.

 

Their dedication and supreme sacrifice for the nation will forever inspire its citizens, she asserted.

"On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. This day symbolises the extraordinary valour, courage, and steadfast determination of our jawans. Their dedication and supreme sacrifice for the nation will forever inspire its citizens. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!" Murmu said in a post in Hindi on X.

Rajnath pays tributes to Kargil bravehearts

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday paid glowing tributes to the military personnel who made supreme sacrifices to ensure India's victory in the 1999 Kargil war against Pakistan.

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay heartfelt tributes to our bravehearts who displayed extraordinary courage, grit and determination in defending our nation's honour in the toughest of terrains," Singh said.
 
"Their supreme sacrifice during Kargil war is a timeless reminder of the unwavering resolve of our Armed Forces. India shall remain forever indebted to their service," he said in a social media post.   
On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
 
Pakistani forces had stealthily occupied strategic positions in the mountains in Kargil, aiming to sever the transport link between Kashmir and Ladakh. However, India launched 'Operation Vijay' to evict them and achieved success.
 

