Rajnath Singh to inaugurate 90 BRO projects including on Sept 12: Official

The projects includes 21 roads, 64 bridges, one tunnel, two air strips, and two helipads, he said

Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 3:33 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on September 12 inaugurate 90 infrastructure projects of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) including four airstrips and helipads built along the northern and western borders, a spokesperson of the ministry on Tuesday said.
The projects includes 21 roads, 64 bridges, one tunnel, two air strips, and two helipads, he said.
Singh will visit Samba district and inaugurate Devak bridge on Bishnah-Kaulpur-Phulpur road, he said. The bridge is a part of the 90 infrastructure projects of the BRO.
The Union minister will also likely take part in the northern tech event at IIT-Jammu during his visit, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rajnath Singh Defence minister Border roads Army

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 3:33 PM IST

