Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.10%)
65694.80 + 66.66
Nifty (0.08%)
19544.10 + 15.30
Nifty Midcap (0.93%)
40202.70 + 372.35
Nifty Smallcap (0.47%)
5821.20 + 27.40
Nifty Bank (-0.29%)
44449.60 -128.70
Heatmap

Eminent citizens ask SC to take cognisance of Udhayanidhi's remark

In a letter to the CJI, the signatories, including former Delhi HC judge S N Dhingra, said not only did Stalin make a hate speech but he refused to apologise for his remarks

D Y Chandrachud, Chief Justice of India. (Photo: PTI)

The letter said action is needed in order to preserve the secular character of the country | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 2:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Over 260 eminent citizens, including former judges and bureaucrats, have written to Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud urging him to take cognisance of DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's eradicate "Sanatan Dharma" remark.
In a letter to the CJI, the signatories, including former Delhi HC judge S N Dhingra, said not only did Stalin make a hate speech but he refused to apologise for his remarks.
The letter by 262 people said the undersigned are deeply concerned over the remarks made by Stalin and that these remarks undeniably amount to "hate speech" against a large population of India and strikes at the very core of the Constitution of India which envisages Bharat as a secular nation.
The letter said action is needed in order to preserve the secular character of the country.
Any delay on the part of the administration in taking action on very serious issues will invite the court's contempt, it said.
The letter said the state government has refused to take action and allegedly acted in contempt of the Court's orders and "gravely undermined or rather made a mockery of the rule of law".

Also Read

Sanatan Dharma remark: BJP demands apology, Udhayanidhi says will repeat it

Sanatana Dharma remark row: BJP compares Udhayanidhi Stalin with Hitler

Udayanidhi Stalin should be arrested: Sushil Modi on Sanatan Dharma remarks

Sanatana Dharma against social justice, must be stopped: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Changing name of Oppn alliance can't hide hatred for Sanatan Dharma: Thakur

Rajnath Singh calls Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan 'Dhoni of Politics'

Bharat or India: Dinner invite for New Delhi G20 Summit sparks controversy

Rajasthan elections 2023: AAP makes 7 guarantees, from education to health

Sharad Pawar demands raising 50% quota cap by 15-16% to help communities

Manish Sisodia leader of team education, says Delhi minister Atishi

We urge the Supreme Court to take the suo moto notice of contempt, ensuring accountability for the inaction of the State Government of Tamil Nadu, and take decisive steps to prevent the inducement of hate speech, preserving public order and peace and we request you to take immediate appropriate actions.
We sincerely hope for the thoughtful consideration of our plea and implore immediate measures to ensure justice and rule of law to prevail, it said.
In his address at a meeting of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association in Chennai on Saturday, the DMK leader had likened Sanatan Dharma to coronavirus, malaria and dengue and said such things should not be opposed but destroyed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : D Y Chandrachud Supreme Court DMK

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesTeachers' Day 2023 wishesICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST Collection10 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon