Friday, June 13, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Two NDA candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Assam

Two NDA candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Assam

"BJP's Kanad Purkayastha and Asom Gana Parishad's Birendra Prasad Baishya have been declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha as there is no opposition candidate," an official said

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Elections to two Rajya Sabha seats in Assam were necessitated with the terms of Baishya and BJP's Ranjan Das ending on Jun 14. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two NDA candidates - BJP's Kanad Purkayastha and Asom Gana Parishad's Birendra Prasad Baishya, have been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Assam, an official said on Friday.

The opposition parties did not field any candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections, he said.

The last date for filing of nomination was Thursday.    ALSO READ: Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 passed in Rajya Sabha: What's next for it? 

"BJP's Kanad Purkayastha and Asom Gana Parishad's Birendra Prasad Baishya have been declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha as there is no opposition candidate," the official said.

The elections to the two Rajya Sabha seats were scheduled for June 19.

 

Also Read

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan, five others elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

BJP names Kanad Purkayastha its candidate for Assam Rajya Sabha polls

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament Monsoon session to begin July 21, first since Pahalgam attack

AIADMK

AIADMK defers RS seat allotment, DMDK to reveal poll ties in Jan 2026

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa

Veteran Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa dies at 89 after illness

Purkayastha will make his debut as a parliamentarian after winning the Rajya Sabha seat.

He is the son of veteran BJP leader and former union minister Kabindra Purkayastha and hails from Silchar. 

Kanad Purkayastha is now the BJP's state unit secretary.

Baishya, the veteran AGP leader and former union minister, will be a member of the Upper House of Parliament for the third time and has also served a term in the Lok Sabha.

Elections to two Rajya Sabha seats in Assam were necessitated with the terms of Baishya and BJP's Ranjan Das ending on Jun 14.

Assam has seven seats in the Rajya Sabha, with four held by the BJP, and one each by its allies AGP and UPPL.

One seat is represented by an independent MP.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu

Police prevents BJP leaders from visiting violence-hit Bengal's Maheshtala

Burnt cash at Justice Yashwant Varma house

Cash row: Congress seeks SC report on allegations against Justice Varma

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

India suffered 3 setbacks from US: Cong blames govt's foreign policy

Modi, Narendra Modi

11 years of Modi govt: Infra revolution boosting 'ease of living', says PM

Laxman Singh

Congress expels Digvijaya Singh's brother for 'anti-party activities'

Topics : Rajya Sabha Asom Gana Parishad Member of Parliament Rajya Sabha elections BJP MLAs BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon