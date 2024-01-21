Sensex (    %)
                        
Ram temple consecration: Voda Idea enhances network capacity in Ayodhya

Vodafone Idea users can expect elevated and consistent connectivity experience like high-speed data transfer, clear voice calls and seamless video streaming, the company said in a release

Press Trust of India Ayodhya
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 5:23 PM IST

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Sunday said it has enhanced network infrastructure and capacity across all major areas of Ayodhya city, ahead of consecration of the Ram temple.
Vodafone Idea users can expect elevated and consistent connectivity experience like high-speed data transfer, clear voice calls and seamless video streaming, the company said in a release.
Covering all major points across the city, Vodafone Idea has added new sites and upgraded and reframed L2100 spectrum capacity across the nooks and corners of the city including Ayodhya Railway Station, Ram Mandir Campus, the airport, railway station and the connecting highways to Lucknow and Varanasi.
This has been done with the support of DoT, the Government and local authorities such as Ayodhya Development Authority, Department of Public Work Department, Airport Authority, Police, the company said.
Department of Telecom and other departments ensured speedy approvals in providing space for towers, movement of material and manpower, enabling immediate execution.
Preparations are underway in Ayodhya for the Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22.
Over 7,000 dignitaries and visitors are expected to attend the event. Following the ceremony, the temple will open its doors for the public, and the Ayodhya Development Authority anticipates three to five lakh visitors every day, resulting in huge network traffic movement in a short span of time.
"With the network enhancement efforts, Vi users can look forward to an elevated and consistent connectivity experience like high-speed data transfer, crystal-clear voice calls, seamless video streaming, etc. Vi has collaborated closely with the local authorities to ensure seamless integration of network enhancements with the overall event infrastructure," it added.

Topics : Ram temple Vodafone Idea Ayodhya 5G network

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 5:23 PM IST

